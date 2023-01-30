Eberl Claims Service Announces Acquisition of Transcynd Claim Partners

Companies join forces and further commit to offering comprehensive, tech-forward claims solutions to the U.S. property and casualty insurance industry

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eberl Claims Service, a leading provider of claims management solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Transcynd Claim Partners, with both businesses now operating together as a unified force in the industry.







Founded in 2006, legacy companies, Winkler Treger and Associates and Strategic Cat Solutions, later rebranded under the name Transcynd Claim Partners. Today, Transcynd provides a full range of claims adjusting, TPA, SIU & subrogation, and catastrophe support services to the insurance marketplace. With company headquarters and deployment center located in Clearwater Florida, the Transcynd team brings Florida market leadership, expertise, and capacity to the Eberl team. Also serving clients in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Gulf Coast states, coming together enables both organizations to better service clients in those targeted regions and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with the Transcynd team to further Eberl’s mission, to be there when and where you need us. Transcynd’s geographic footprint complements our national presence and together provides added capacity and value to the collective clients we serve.” says Chris Bergeon, President of Eberl.

Over the last several years, Eberl has invested in technology-enabled claims support systems to continually improve adjuster and partner experiences. “We are excited to combine Transcynd’s exceptional local service delivery with Eberl’s size, stability, and innovation to create value and opportunities for everyone.” added Bergeon.

Steve Backman, CEO of Transcynd comments, “Eberl’s commitment to technology and our shared dedication to delivering world-class service to our partners and adjusters will transform the claims environment as we know it. We are also thrilled to be joining an organization like Cor Partners, who offers our internal staff, adjusters, and partners unparalleled support through their diverse network of sister companies including Envista and Engle Martin.”

The cultural and philosophical alignment across leadership teams was pivotal in both organizations’ decision to join their collective strengths. Together, they display a full-service claims portfolio, an extensive national adjuster network, and in Bergeon’s words, “partners who accept nothing but the highest standards of service – which we are now more equipped than ever to deliver.”

ABOUT EBERL

Eberl Claims Service provides customized claims adjusting services for Residential/Commercial Property, Casualty/Liability, Transportation, Inland Marine, Catastrophe, Auto/Material Damage, Desk Adjusting, Dispute Resolution, and Third-Party Administration claims. The firm works over 200,000 claims annually and offers end-to-end claims handling solutions. Supported by parent company, Cor Partners, Eberl is committed to leveraging technology and leading with compassion to deliver best-in-industry customer experiences. For more information, visit http://www.eberls.com.

ABOUT TRANSCYND

Launched in in 2006 with a mission to serve carrier partners and policyholders with three core principles in mind at all times – Responsiveness, Communication and Quality, Transcynd Claim Partners provides a full range of claims adjusting, TPA, SIU & subrogation, and catastrophe support services to the insurance marketplace. Transcynd has always been committed a vision of building a team with the right people, the right technological approach, and a culture that mirrors the expectations of the carrier.

For additional information, please contact: Samantha Krostue, Head of Marketing skrostue@eberls.com