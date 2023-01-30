Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Before Their Meeting

FOREIGN MINISTER SHOUKRY: Now join us as we try to (inaudible) somewhat so that they don’t take up too much of the time, but it seems that we failed to do that. We recognize the interest of your visit. But let me again welcome you. This is an important relationship that I think has been beneficial to both sides for the last four decades. We look forward to continuing to work closely together in stabilizing this region and promoting our bilateral relationship for the best interests of both Egypt and the United States. We’ve always had similar views of many of the issues related to the region and international issues. We look forward to even a stronger relationship, a strategic relationship – a hundred years that we are celebrating centennial. So we certainly will work closely with you to continue to promote this important relationship.



SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you very much, Sameh. And I will keep it very short because I know we’ll have an opportunity to speak to our colleagues a little bit later, but simply to say it’s very good to be here, very good to be with you. We had good conversations at the Africa Leaders Summit in Washington. I was very much appreciative of the time we were able to spend with the president this morning. And simply, to your point, this is a vital partnership for us. Egypt has been and remains a force for peace and stability and security in a region that certainly needs even more of that. And our work together in so many different areas to advance peace and security is more important than ever, as well as the bilateral relationship itself and the work that we’re doing together. So I look forward to continuing the discussions, and we’ll have a chance to share more with our colleagues in a little while. Thank you.