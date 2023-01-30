Instant Beverages Premix Market To Expand At A Steady 6.0% CAGR Over The Assessment Period By 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Instant Beverages Premix Market size is estimated to reach $76.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Instant beverages are drinks that can be prepared in a fraction of seconds with the help of premixes. Whereas premixes are nothing but substances taken into use during the pre-manufacturing process of food or beverages. These premixes have aromatic nature and contain edible acids, vitamins, and vegetable extracts and are generally in powder, granules, or paste form. They are mixed with solvents to prepare instant/powdered beverages like tea, coffee, instant health drinks, and others. Instant beverages prepared through premixes extend several health benefits like enhanced metabolism, heart, and liver associated benefits, reenergizing the body, and many more. The instant beverages premix market outlook is very fascinating as the consumption of such drinks has become so common that in countries like India it is a ritual to offer tea and coffee to visitors or guests. Moreover, accruing purchasing power and modern lifestyles of people are factors set to drive the growth of the Instant Beverages Premix Industry for the period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Instant Beverages Premix Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Instant Beverages Premix Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period owing to the heavy resilience of young millennials and the growing urban population.

2. Accruing consumption of aromatic beverages like tea and coffee is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Instant Beverages Premix Market. Health snags accompanied by the overuse of instant beverages are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Instant Beverages Premix Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Instant Beverages Premix Market Segment Analysis-By Type : The Instant Beverages Premix Market based on type can be further segmented into Milk, Health Drinks, Soup, Tea, and Coffee. The coffee segment held the largest share in 2021.

Instant Beverages Premix Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Instant Beverages Premix Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into offline platforms (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Small retail shops, Convenience stores), online platforms.

Instant Beverages Premix Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Instant Beverages Premix Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Instant Beverages Premix Industry are -

1. Dunkin Brands Group

2. Starbucks Corporation

3. PepsiCo Inc.

4. The Coca-Cola Company

5.Monster Beverages

