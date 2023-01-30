[Latest] Global Nano-metal Oxides Market Size/Share Worth USD 2.0 Billion by 2030 at a 7.53% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Nano-metal Oxides Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.0 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 2.0 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.53% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd., Hongwu International Group Ltd, Intelligent Materials Pvt. Ltd. (Nanoshel), Meliorum Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, NanoResearch Elements Inc., SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., Star Grace Mining Co. Ltd., TCT Nanotech., Reinste, American Elements, Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Sandy, Utah, USA, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Nano-metal Oxides Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Aluminium oxide, Titanium dioxide, Copper oxide, Magnesium oxide, Zinc oxide, Others), By End User (Building and construction, Healthcare, Automotive, Optics & electronics, Ceramic & glass, Personal care, Paints & coatings, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Nano-metal oxides Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.0 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2.0 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.53% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Nanometal oxide is tiny metal particles, including titanium, aluminium, zinc, magnesium, and others. It has a diameter of fewer than 100 nanometers. It is a white powder extracted from oxidizing zinc oxide particles. It has high catalytic and a high surface area, predominantly used in various end-use industries such as rubber, paints and coatings, personal care and cosmetics, textile, and others.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Nano-metal oxides Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18960

Market Dynamics

Robust demand from the cosmetics industry

The cosmetics and personal care sector is one of the emerging sectors across the globe where zinc nano-metal oxides are extensively used to formulate various skincare and body care products such as lotions, sunscreen, gels, and moisturizers which will protect the skin from U.V. rays. Therefore, the growing demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry has increased the potential sales of nanometal oxides in the market.

Restraints.

Side effects associated with nano-metal oxides

There are numerous uses for nano-metal oxides in various end-use industries. However, inhaling nanometal oxides will hurt the health and cause lung damage and skin cancer. For instance, according to an article published by Cancer Council, zinc oxide nanoparticles (commonly used sunscreen active ingredients) do not reach viable skin cells; instead, they remain on the skin's surface and in the outer layer of the skin composed of non-viable cells. These factors are restraining the overall growth of the nano-metal oxides market .





(A free sample of the Nano-metal oxides report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)



Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the Nano-metal oxides report sample has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study before delivery.)

Request Customized Copy of Nano-metal oxides Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=18960

Opportunities

Growing demand from the construction sector

The factors such as the rise in population across the globe, rising infrastructure activity, increasing urbanization, industrialization, and others propelling the construction sector where nano-metal oxides are used as a coating, preservative, and protecting layer. The nano-metal oxides market has witnessed significant growth owing to the increased demand for paint and coating from architectural paints. For instance, Nanophase Technologies Corporation offers NanoArc Zinc Oxide, which can absorb U.V. light to provide enduring film protection in exterior architectural paint. Together, these factors are projected to create remunerative opportunities for the future expansion of the nano-metal oxides market.

Challenges.

Advancement of technology

The adoption of nanotechnology in the formulation of nano zinc particles may be considered a challenging facto and adverse effect on human health, hampering the growth of the nano-metal oxides market . Therefore, these factors are expected to inhibit the growth of nanometal oxides in the market.

Request Customized Copy of Nano-metal oxides Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nano-metal-oxide-market/

Report Highlights.

The segment includes aluminium oxide, titanium dioxide, copper oxide, magnesium oxide, zinc oxide, and others based on product type. The zinc oxide type segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow with a total share of 28% over the forecast period. The zinc oxides are used for topical skincare products such as calamine lotion, diaper rash creams, and sunscreen. This is anticipated to increase the industrial sector's demand for nanometal oxide. In addition, during the forecast period, the growing demand for kiln furnaces from the building and construction sector and the manufacturing industry have witnessed significant growth for the metal oxide nanoparticle market.

Based on Application, the segment includes building and construction, healthcare, automotive, optics & electronics, ceramic & glass, personal care, paints & coatings, and others. It is expected that the global personal care and cosmetics industry segment to hold a dominant position during 2022 -2031 and grow at a CAGR of 7.98%.

The consumer uses nano-metal oxides-containing cosmetics products such as lotions, creams, foundations, and many others due to their U.V. protection ability. Therefore, the demand for nanometal oxide will grow in the cosmetics industry during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of Nano-metal oxides market and what is its expected growth rate?

What primary driving factors push the Nano-metal oxides market forward?

What are the Nano-metal oxides Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Nano-metal oxides Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Nano-metal oxides market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nano-metal-oxide-market/

Regional Snapshots.

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the nanometal oxide market, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% during the forecast period. This region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and others have significantly contributed to the growth of the nano-metal oxides market in the region. Critical factors for developing pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and personal care products, the medical sector, agriculture, and other end-use industries have surged the demand for nano zinc oxide.

Furthermore, the pharmaceutical sector is one of the booming sectors in India. For instance, according to a report published by NITI Aayog in March 2021, India's healthcare industry has been growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 22% since 2016. This rate is expected to reach USD 372 billion in 2022. These factors together increase the usage of nano-metal oxides, especially zinc metal oxide, in the growing pharmaceutical industry for formulating various creams, lotions, sunscreen creams, and many others.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.0 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2.0 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.53% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd., Hongwu International Group Ltd, Intelligent Materials Pvt. Ltd. (Nanoshel), Meliorum Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, NanoResearch Elements Inc., SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., Star Grace Mining Co. Ltd., TCT Nanotech., Reinste, American Elements, Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd, and Others Key Segment By Type, End User, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

Key Players



EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd.

Hongwu International Group Ltd

Intelligent Materials Pvt. Ltd. (Nanoshel)

Meliorum Technologies Inc.

Merck KGaA

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

NanoResearch Elements Inc.

SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc.

Star Grace Mining Co. Ltd.

TCT Nanotech.

Reinstate

American Elements

Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd

Others

Request Customized Copy of Nano-metal oxides Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nano-metal-oxide-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Nano-metal oxides Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Aluminium oxide, Titanium dioxide, Copper oxide, Magnesium oxide, Zinc oxide, Others), By End User (Building and construction, Healthcare, Automotive, Optics & electronics, Ceramic & glass, Personal care, Paints & coatings, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nano-metal-oxide-market/





Key Findings:

The zinc oxide type segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period with a total market share of 28%.

The personal care application segment will hold a dominant position from 2022 -2031 and grow at a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the nano-metal oxides market and growing at a CAGR of 8.56%.

Segments covered in the report

By Type

Aluminum oxide

Titanium dioxide

Copper oxide

Magnesium oxide

Zinc oxide

Others

By End Use

Building and Construction

Healthcare

Automotive

Optics & Electronics

Ceramic & glass

Personal care

Paints & coatings

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Nano-metal oxides Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nano-metal-oxide-market/

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Nano-metal oxides market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.5 %.

Through primary research, it was established that the Nano-metal oxides market was valued at around USD 1.5 Billion in 2021.

Based on type segmentation, gas chromatography (GC) and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is the legalization of cannabis use for recreational and medical purposes will be the primary force behind future market trends.

The “North America” region will lead the global Nano-metal oxides market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Ferulic Acid Market : Ferulic Acid Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Natural, Synthesis), By Application (Pharmaceuticals Intermediates, Cosmetics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Argan Oil Market : Argan Oil Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Organic, Conventional), By Form (Concentrate, Blend, Absolute), By Application (Medical, Personal care & Cosmetics, Aromatherapy, Cleaning and Home, Food, Others), By Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Nano Zinc Oxide Market : Nano Zinc Oxide Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Coated Nano Zinc Oxide, Uncoated Nano Zinc Oxide), By Application (Personal Care and Cosmetics, Healthcare, Agriculture, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Bio-butanol Market : Bio-butanol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Raw Material (Cereal Crops, Sugarcane Bagasse, Waste Biomass, Others), By Application (Acrylates, Acetates, Glycol Ethers, Solvents, Plasticizers), By End User (Automotive, Textile, Paints & Coatings, Building and construction, Oil & Gas, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Breathable Films Market : Breathable Films Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Others), By Technology (Microporous, Monolithic), By End User (Medical, Packaging, Textile, Construction, Hygiene and personal care, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

This Nano-metal oxides Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Nano-metal oxides? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Nano-metal oxides Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Nano-metal oxides Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Nano-metal oxides Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Nano-metal oxides Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Nano-metal oxides Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of the Global Nano-metal oxides Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Nano-metal oxides Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Nano-metal oxides Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Nano-metal oxides Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Nano-metal oxides Industry?

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Nano-metal oxides Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nano-metal-oxide-market/

Reasons to Purchase Nano-metal oxides Market Report

Nano-metal oxides Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Nano-metal oxides Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Nano-metal oxides Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Nano-metal oxides Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nano-metal-oxide-market/

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Nano-metal oxides market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Nano-metal oxides market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Nano-metal oxides market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Nano-metal oxides Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nano-metal-oxide-market/

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Nano-metal oxides market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Nano-metal oxides industry.

Managers in the Nano-metal oxides sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Nano-metal oxides market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Nano-metal oxides products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-market-insights/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/custommarketins

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmarketinsights

Contact Us:

Joel John

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/