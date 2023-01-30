Submit Release
PM Chính inspects key transport infrastructure projects in Mekong Delta region

VIETNAM, January 30 -  

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday inspected key national traffic infrastructure projects in the Mekong Delta region, hailing people for working throughout the Lunar New Year holiday to ensure the projects’ progress.

Accompanying the PM are government officials, including Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà, Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thắng, Minister of Construction Nguyễn Thanh Nghị and the Party secretaries of Mekong Delta provinces.

The projects included Mỹ Thuận 2 Bridge project, which will connect Tiền Giang and Vĩnh Long provinces.

The bridge and the roads leading to it cover a total length of 6.61 km, of which the bridge is 1.9 km long. The project, which has an investment of more than VNĐ5 trillion (US$211.8 million), began in March 2020 and is expected to be completed this year.

Site clearance has been completed, and the bridge and roads leading to it have also been almost completed.

Noting that Mỹ Thuận 2 Bridge will serve as both a transport infrastructure and an architectural structure, the PM asked the construction unit to ensure both the technical and aesthetic quality of the project.

He also requested relevant localities to develop traffic routes for better linkages proactively.

While visiting the Cần Thơ-Hậu Giang section of the North-South expressway, the PM asked relevant ministries, agencies and localities to be proactive in site clearance and ensure a sufficient supply of construction material for the highway project.

He also suggested relevant authorities consider developing inland water transport infrastructure and logistics services to reduce costs and boost the competitiveness of products and services of the Mekong Delta region.

The PM also visited a resettlement area in Cái Răng District in Cần Thơ City, home to families affected by the construction of the Cần Thơ-Cà Mau highway project, part of the larger North-South expressway project. — VNS

 

PM Chính inspects key transport infrastructure projects in Mekong Delta region

