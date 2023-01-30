[Latest Report] Global Lumber Market Research Study Predicts Massive Growth During Forecast Period Till 2030

Lumber Market

Lumber Market with Covid-19 impact by Type, End-user Industry and Region-Global Forecast

The lumber market refers to the industry that involves the production and sale of wooden products, including lumber and engineered wood products, such as plywood, particleboard, and oriented strand board. The market is influenced by factors such as housing starts, construction activity, consumer demand for furniture, and governmental regulations. Key players in the market include sawmills, lumber retailers, and building material suppliers. The market has seen increased demand in recent years due to the growing construction industry and consumer preference for wood-based products. However, the market is also affected by factors such as changing commodity prices, trade policies, and competition from alternative building materials.

Lumber Market Top Segmentation:

Top Key Players Covered In The Report:

West Fraser

Canfor

Weyerhaeuser

Stora Enso

Georgia-Pacific

Interfor

Sierra Pacific Industries

Hampton Affiliates

Arauco

Tolko

Holzindustrie Schweighofer

Pheifer

Klausner Holz Thüringen

Sodra

SCA

Ante-holz GmbH

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Moelven

Rettenmeier Group

Hyne Timber

Global Lumber By Types:

Softwood Lumber

Hardwood Lumber

Global Lumber By Applications:

Construction

Furniture

Packaging and Joinery industries

Others

Average

Regions Covered In Lumber Market Report:

•North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

•Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others)

•Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and rest) in Europe)

•Central and South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

•The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, etc.).

