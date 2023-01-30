Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, January 30 - Press Release
January 30, 2023

Reaction of Sen. Nancy Binay on the VAT Refund Program for foreign tourists

We welcome the President's move to help kickstart the tourism industry by offering VAT refunds to foreign tourists. It would be nice to see the Philippines as an alternative shopping destination and showcase our premium local brands.

Gusto rin natin that our tourists have a pleasant experience and the ease of traveling and shopping in the Philippines, that's why it would also be a good thing if the DOF could walk us through its implementation in retail shops, department stores, in ports and airports.

Parang first time yata itong VAT refund program sa atin. Maganda kung makakapag-present ang DOF ng numero at data kung magkano ang aabuting administrative costs sa implementation nito, ilang percent ang mababawas sa collection natin, at ano ang impact at benefits sa small- and medium-scale retailers sa industriya ng turismo.

Dagdagan din natin siguro ng incentives yung mga local enterprises and entrepreneurs who promote truly 'Gawang-Pinoy' items kesa dun sa mga stores na nagbebenta ng imported or foreign-manufactured products. Sa tingin ko, 'yung complement ng VAT refund program should be more towards this direction.

