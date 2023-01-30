THOR Kitchen to introduce eleven new products at KBIS 2023

In addition to showcasing new appliances, brand will host live cooking demos with celebrity chefs Brad Miller and Derrick Fox

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- THOR Kitchen is exhibiting at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 in booth W4461 where new cooking, cooling and indoor/outdoor appliances will be on display. In addition to participating in the Best of KBIS awards and the Interior Design Society's VIP Designer Experience, the brand will also host cooking demonstrations by brand ambassadors Chef Derrick Fox (Master Chef seasons six and 12) and Chef Brad Miller (Food Network Star and restaurateur) at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

"We're thrilled to introduce several new products at the kitchen and bath industry's largest event," said Kyle You, Managing Director of THOR Kitchen. "Attendees will also get an electrifying look at our appliances' powerful performance capabilities during Chef Miller and Chef Fox's exciting live cooking demonstrations."

TWEET THIS: Visit @THORKitchen at #KBIS2023 in booth W4461 for a first look at new products and live cooking demos from brand ambassadors @drockvp and @chefbradmiller #cooklikeagod

THOR Kitchen's KBIS product introductions include:

60-Inch Gas Range: Featuring dual 30-inch ovens and eight high-powered burners, the brand's newest and largest range is debuting at the show in a fresh yellow colorway.

Tilt Panel Ranges: A new line of electric and gas ranges featuring a motorized tilt control panel that angles up or down to adjust settings, available in 30-inch or 36-inch models.

Built-In Induction Cooktops: New energy efficient induction cooktops designed with nine power levels for precise heat, a power boost setting, digital touch controls and black ceramic glass surface.

French Door Refrigerator with Freezer Drawers: A 36-inch counter depth unit that's Energy Star Certified to maximize energy savings, with generous storage and adjustable shelves.

Indoor/Outdoor Refrigerator and Freezer Drawers: Two new cooling and freezing units that are made with 304 stainless steel and can be built-in or freestanding in any indoor or outdoor location.

Beverage Refrigerator: A 24-inch single undercounter unit with precise temperature control from 34 to 44 degrees Fahrenheit, adjustable stainless steel racks, digital display and white LED interior lights.

Ice Maker: This 15-inch Ice Maker produces up to 50 pounds of cube-shaped ice per day and features a built-in pump that allows it to be installed in a variety of locations.

For more information, visit thorkitchen.com.

About THOR Kitchen

THOR Kitchen's professional appliances are full-featured, stainless steel machines designed to take meals to the next level. With features like high BTU burners and cast-iron cooking grates, THOR appliances offer premium power and performance—yet at a practical price. Sleek. Handsome. Versatile. These are some of the hardest working kitchen mates around, designed to please both the eyes and the appetite. For more information about THOR Kitchen and its full suite of kitchen appliances, visit thorkitchen.com.

Media Contact

Louie Sosa, Merlot Marketing, 9162859835, thor@merlotmarketing.com

SOURCE THOR Kitchen