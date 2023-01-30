Alfa Laval's joint-venture Alfdex wins important contract with major global truck and bus manufacturer

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfdex AB, a 50/50 joint venture between Alfa Laval and Concentric, has won a contract to supply electric disc separators to a major global truck and bus OEM. The contract further strengthens Alfdex's position as a market leader in disc separator technology. Production is scheduled to start in 2025 and total revenues are expected to exceed SEK 2 billion over the coming 10 years.

Alfdex has a long history as a market leader and provides reliable and high-performing solutions for the active cleaning of crankcase gases in heavy-duty truck engines. With the onset of even more stringent emission legislation, such as Euro VII, as well as new demands for CO2 reductions, Alfdex now supplies a range of electrically powered disc separators. These combine the robust, maintenance-free design of the original Alfdex separator with a state-of-the-art electric drive unit, enabling even higher performance and precise control via software.

For many years, the Alfdex oil mist separator has met the world's most exacting emissions standards. This new generation provides even better performance with lower energy consumption and will enable trucks and buses to lower their emissions which is beneficial from an environmental perspective.

Did you know… Alfdex separation technology uses the same principles as the separator invented by Gustaf de Laval, who founded Alfa Laval in 1883, to separate cream from milk.

About Alfdex

Alfdex is the world leader in reducing crankcase emissions from combustion engines by using an active separation system, referred to as the Alfdex g-Cleaner. The separation principle is based upon Alfa Laval's long experience in centrifugal separator technology. Alfdex has specialized this technology for separating particles and liquid droplets from gas. The majority of new heavy trucks in North America, China and Europe use Alfdex-separators, and today over 6 million heavy trucks are equipped with an Alfdex system, thereby preventing over 100 million litres of oil from being released into the environment annually. Recently, Alfdex has started venturing into new application areas, including thermal management for commercial vehicles. The company is a 50/50 joint-venture between Alfa Laval and Concentric AB.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Fredrik Larsson

CEO of Alfdex.

Tel: + 46 418 45 10 70

fredrik.larsson@alfdex.com

Eva Schiller

PR Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01

Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Alfa Laval