Jackpot Digital To Exhibit Dealerless Poker Tables at World's Largest Gaming Tradeshow Ice London

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") JJJJJJJPOTF (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3) is pleased to announce that it will showcase its next generation Jackpot Blitz® Dealerless Poker ETG at the world's largest casino industry expo which will take place next week at ICE® in London, United Kingdom.

The tradeshow marks the first time the next-generation Jackpot Blitz® ETG will be introduced to a mass audience in Europe. The table can be seen and played live at stand number S10-340 during the tradeshow hours from February 7 through February 9, 2023, at ExCel London. The newest version of Jackpot Blitz® supports the Slot Accounting System ("SAS") protocol, commonly known as "Ticket In / Ticket Out" ("TITO"), which has the capability to accept cash/voucher and print voucher at each seat.

With the TITO and SAS protocol integration, Jackpot Blitz® ETG meets the industry standard criteria required by most large casino operations. This functionality significantly increases the number of casinos that are able to install and integrate Jackpot Blitz® onto their casino floors, unlocking major segments of the global casino market.

To view a short video of the new Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below.

Jackpot Digital President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian states, "Casinos have given us overwhelmingly positive reviews on Jackpot Blitz® because of its intuitive design, engaging touchscreen display and clear operational benefits. However, many casinos have been unable to order our product due to their need for Jackpot Blitz® to integrate with their casino management systems, and for their players to fund gameplay directly with cash, which we have not offered until now. Our next generation Jackpot Blitz® addresses these critical requirements and dramatically opens many new markets for the Company."

Mr. Kalpakian continues, "Demand for Jackpot Blitz® had already increased due to the ongoing labor shortages and inflationary pressures being faced by casinos around the world. With the new functionality of Jackpot Blitz®, particularly the ability of players to use cash to fund gameplay directly at the table, demand for our product is higher than ever before. ICE® is a global gaming show, and we are very excited to exhibit Jackpot Blitz® to a global audience."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

