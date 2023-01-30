Submit Release
Meeting in Brussels on Moroccan Expatriates' Role in Promoting Investments

MOROCCO, January 30 - The role of Moroccans expatriates in the Kingdom’s economic development and the promotion of investments was highlighted during a meeting, Friday evening in Brussels.

Moroccan skills and success stories continue to shine in European countries, especially in Belgium, stressed the participants in this conference organized at the initiative of the Foundation Trophies Moroccans of the World (FTMM), noting that this community can become a real lever for boosting investment in its homeland.

In this sense, Moroccan ambassador to Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Mohamed Ameur, said that this issue is of particular importance, especially in the context of the Royal High Directions, recalling the speech made by HM King Mohammed VI on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People, which calls for supporting the initiatives of Moroccans of the world, through an effective institutional framework.

The diplomat also highlighted, during this meeting marked by the participation of many Moroccan economic actors in Belgium, the attractiveness of the Kingdom, which continues to attract both the Moroccan diaspora and foreign investors through the bold reforms of HM the King.

The current framework of Moroccan-Belgian economic and political relations is more than ever conducive to investment and trade, said the ambassador, stressing the role of the Moroccan diaspora in raising economic cooperation to the levels of socio-cultural links between the two countries.

 MAP: 28 January 2023

