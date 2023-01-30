National Media and Publishers Association Celebrates Moroccan Team's Feat at World Cup

MOROCCO, January 30 - The National Media and Publishers Association (ANME) organized on Friday in Casablanca a ceremony to celebrate the achievement of the national football team at the World Cup-Qatar 2022.

This ceremony was marked by the presence of players of the national team alongside figures from the sports, associations and media field.

In a speech, the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, praised the performance of the national team at the World Cup Qatar 2022 which has carried high the national colors at this international event, hailing the great enthusiasm shown by the Moroccan public, which has strongly supported the Atlas Lions.

For his part, the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, stressed that the achievement of the Atlas Lions is the beginning of a new course.

He said that "today, there is a new culture aimed at obtaining titles because we are really capable. Winning the next African Cup of Nations is one of the goals that the Moroccan national football team must achieve."

Lekjaa stressed that Morocco is reaping the benefits of the national strategy for the development of football in the Kingdom, thanks to the special interest of HM King Mohammed VI in the development of sport and athletes.

The national coach Walid Regragui, for his part, said that the national team is capable of making more achievements, adding that all its components are driven by the desire to achieve more positive results and delight the Moroccan public.

He felt that the most important thing for him is to maintain the cohesion between the national team and the public, noting that "we are a great nation, and also a great country. We are capable of achieving the greatest feats, but we must continue to work."

MAP: 29 January 2023