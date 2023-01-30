Submit Release
Morocco, Iraq Sign Two MoUs to Create Mechanism for Political Consultations, Establish Diplomatic Training

MOROCCO, January 30 - The Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Iraq signed, Saturday in Baghdad, two memoranda of understanding on the creation of a mechanism for political consultations and in the field of diplomatic training.

The two memoranda were signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita and the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Fouad Hussein, following their talks.

Through the Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a political consultation mechanism, the two sides seek to hold regular discussions and consultations at the ministerial level, as well as at the level of senior officials, to discuss all aspects of their bilateral relations and exchange views on regional issues of common interest.

It also aims at cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and security fields, in addition to the related consultations that take place in the framework of the activities of the United Nations and other international organizations.

As for the memorandum of understanding in the field of diplomatic training, it aims to establish and strengthen cooperation in the fields of diplomatic training, both academic and practical, for the benefit of officials of both countries, as well as to establish a framework for fruitful cooperation in the areas of information exchange, research activities, training programs, as well as documents, studies and experiences.

Morocco and Iraq are linked by more than forty agreements regulating cooperation between the two countries in various fields and sectors.

MAP: 28 January 2023

