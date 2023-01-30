Morocco's FM Meets in Baghdad With Several Senior Iraqi Officials

MOROCCO, January 30 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita held, on Saturday in Baghdad, talks with several senior Iraqi officials.

Thus, Bourita met with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the Speaker of Parliament, Mohamed Al-Halbousi, the President of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary and President of the Federal Court of Cassation, Faiq Zaidan, and the Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qassem Al-Araji.

During these talks, the Iraqi officials expressed their satisfaction at the opening of the Moroccan embassy in Baghdad, which will give a new impetus to the historical and human relations between the two countries.

The Iraqi officials considered this step as a strong sign of the interest that His Majesty King Mohammed VI attaches to supporting Iraq and of the Sovereign's willingness to develop Morocco-Iraqi relations.

These talks were also an opportunity to commend the role played by the Kingdom of Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty the King at the Arab and Islamic levels, especially with regard to the defense of the Holy City of Al-Quds, given that the Sovereign chairs the Al-Quds Committee.

For his part, Bourita affirmed Morocco’s readiness, in accordance with the guidelines of His Majesty the King, to provide all kinds of support to brotherly Iraq and strengthen cooperation with this country, and the determination of the Kingdom to develop the channels of bilateral cooperation.

The minister also reaffirmed Morocco's support for Iraq's sovereignty, security and stability, praising all efforts made by the Iraqi authorities to fight terrorism.

Earlier in the day, Bourita held talks with his Iraqi peer Fouad Hussein, focusing on regional issues, as well as on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

MAP: 28 January 2023