Moroccan Parliament's Accession to PARLACEN, "Contribution to Our Institution’s Action" (Speaker)

MOROCCO, January 30 - The accession of the Moroccan Parliament as a permanent observer member of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) is a contribution to the action of this regional parliamentary union, said the new Speaker of this institution, Amado Cerrud Acevedo.

Speaking at a meeting in Guatemala with the permanent representative of the House of Councillors to the Central American Parliament, Ahmed Lakhrif, Acevedo said he appreciates the role played by Morocco’s Upper House in strengthening relations between the Kingdom and Central American countries, the House of Councillors said in a statement.

For his part, Lakhrif expressed his pride in the special relationship between the Moroccan Parliament and PARLACEN and the achievements accomplished in a short time.

He recalled, in this sense, the main steps that have marked these relations since the Laayoune Declaration which crowned the historic meeting of the PARLACEN executive board and the board of the House of Councillors, in July 2016, in which this regional parliament expressed its support for the Kingdom’s territorial integrity and the peaceful intervention of Morocco to ensure the free movement of civil and commercial via the border post of El Guerguerat.

Lakhrif also referred to the obtaining by the House of Councillors, in February 2022, of the status of the PARLACEN "advanced partner".

He also reviewed the latest developments in the national cause and Morocco’s achievements in the process of consecration of the Moroccan Sahara, welcoming the PARLACEN positions supporting the national cause of the Kingdom, stressing that the Laayoune Declaration remains a reference document for relations between the Moroccan parliament and PARLACEN.

For his part, Acevedo, who was accompanied by members of the PARLACEN executive board, expressed the willingness of this regional parliamentary forum to consolidate the distinguished relations between the two legislative institutions and work for the development of programs to serve the interests of the peoples of both regions.

He has, in this regard, highlighted the place of Morocco and its geostrategic position that make it a gateway to the countries of the region for further cooperation and rapprochement with African and Arab countries.

Acevedo also noted the importance of benefiting from Morocco’s pioneering experiences, especially in the field of alternative energies and policies related to migration, calling in this sense to the implementation of the proposal of the Speaker of the House of Councillors to hold a joint parliamentary forum dealing with various issues related to migration.

Referring to the artificial conflict around the Moroccan Sahara, he stressed that PARLACEN supports all peaceful solutions and initiatives to promote coexistence.

Following these talks, Lakhrif took part in the PARLACEN General Assembly and took the oath of office for the renewal of his mandate as permanent representative of the House of Councillors to the Central American Parliament, which he has held since January 6, 2016.

MAP: 28 January 2023