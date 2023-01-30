The Sports Analytics Industry: Recognizing the Market's Potential and the High Demand Report's Forecast for 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Sports Analytics Market Size – USD 2.45 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.3%, Market Trends– The consistent market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Sports Analytics Market Forecast to 2030

Global Sports Analytics Market Research Report and Forecast to 2030 is an in-depth study of the global Sports Analytics Market, including market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and the most recent technological developments. The report also provides insight into the global and regional competitive landscape of the Sports Analytics Market, as well as a detailed forecast to 2030. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sports Analytics Market has been updated in the new report. It examines the pandemic's impact on the economic landscape and government regulations in each region. It also investigates the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility caused by the pandemic and provides a current and prospective outlook.

The global Sports analytics Market size was USD 2.45 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Revenue growth of the market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing adoption of big data in addition to other related technologies, increasing demand for real-time data access, and increasing adoption of wearable devices by athletes. Sports Analytics helps companies find innovative technology in sports and provides a variety of solutions for key business models for building and managing teams.

Efficient sports analytics help athletes and sports organizations gain a competitive advantage, enabling them to make efficient decisions and develop effective strategies for their games. Customization of products related to sports analytics makes efficient use of big data analytics. Analysts can identify prospective leagues based on past success and the player's ability to attract an audience. For example, leagues with larger stadiums are great candidates to generate more ticket sales revenue. Sports teams can use the data to identify followers who have attended games, traveled around the stadium, or made purchases within the stadium. This information is important for executives as it allows them to focus on sponsor outreach and engagement inside and outside the stadium.

Decision makers can use fan data from tickets, fan engagement events, and even team store pre-sales to find alternative locations to expand their reach and encourage backers to buy the team his merch. can be made easier. Moreover, increasing investment in sports technology for data-driven decision-making is a key factor behind revenue growth of the market. For example, in July 2022, Florida Funders and Florida Institute announced an investment in Gemini Sports Analytics. This enables stakeholders in top sports organizations to make more informed decisions, faster, while optimizing strategies to attract, develop and support players. Hence, the increasing application of sports analytics in the industry is boosting the revenue growth of the market.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Sports Analytics market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Exlservice Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Experfy, Inc., Sportradar AG, Oracle Corporation, Catapult Group International Limited, Deltatre SpA

Research Report on the Sports Analytics Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Sports Analytics market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Sports Analytics market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Sports Analytics market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sports Analytics market and its key segments?

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on component, the global sports analytics market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend toward cloud-based solutions that bring benefits in terms of data security and connectivity to end users such as sports organizations. expected. Sports teams, tournaments, pros. Additionally, sports enthusiasts are known to use smartphone applications that analyse data related to games and events. Additionally, increasing use of cloud-based solutions that enable quick access, along with the proliferation of smartphones and other smart devices, has led to increased use of data analytics, driving revenue growth in this segment.

The North American market is expected to account for the largest share of sales during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing acceptance of sports analytics by sports organizations and technological advances in regions such as the United States and Canada, as well as complementary technological advances. For example, LiDAR could be a game-changer for the NBA franchise used in the context of athletic performance. For example, the new technology, light detection and ranging, uses pulsed lasers to track the smallest movements from a distance, a competitive previous league player tracking technology that offers a new level of value are the factors driving the growth of the market.

In On July 20, 2022, Kore Software expanded its service offerings and EMEA footprint by acquiring Sports Alliance, a fan data management and digital marketing provider. The Sports Alliance, founded in London, helps sports organizations' marketing teams collect and act on fan data faster. In particular, the company uses his AI insights to develop multi-channel advertising and engagement concepts. Kore will gain access to 140 new customers, expand its global distribution network, and provide additional features and services to its existing customer base of over 1,000 customers.

Market Segmentations of the Sports Analytics Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2022 and 2030. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Sports Analytics market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Sports Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Basketball

Football

Rugby

Baseball

Cricket

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Regional Landscape section of the Sports Analytics report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key reasons to buy the Global Sports Analytics Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Sports Analytics market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

In conclusion, the Sports Analytics Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The Sports Analytics Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

