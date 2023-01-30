Saiwan Talaat Asaad joins the fight for women's rights in the Middle East with his amazing, inspiring videography

For Mr. Saiwan, a top videographer and photographer based in Iraq, people need to band together and fight for what's right. He has recently released a video featuring women's abuse in the Middle Eastern and what men can do to advance women's rights on multiple fronts.

Saiwan Talaat Asaad is making waves in the global scene by playing a key role in putting women's rights on everyone's minds. He has recently released a video tackling women's abuse in the Middle East, as well as women's rights and freedom of speech in the region.

According to the United Nations, thirty-seven percent of Arab women have suffered some type of violence in their lifetime. There are glaring indicators that the numbers might be higher. In addition, about 4 in every 10 of all women victims of homicide globally are killed by intimate partners.

For Mr. Saiwan, women are not alone in their fight against gender discrimination. Many men, including himself, joined forces with women and supported their fight for women's rights.

“The whole purpose of the video is to encourage more men globally to give Arab women the courage to speak out if they’re a victim of harassment," said Mr. Saiwan.

"It's a long way to go the close the gender gap. The time is now to support women in their fight for their rights. Actions speak louder than words. We should do something for them – they are our mothers, sisters, aunts, cousins, friends, and schoolmates," he added.

Since 2015, Mr. Saiwan has worked on over 100 media content and 20 interviews in local media and helped more than 25 people learn photography.

"Photography is meaningful, especially when you have a cause. For me, it's about pushing for respect and tolerance in this world," shares Mr. Saiwan.

Aside from being a photographer and videographer, Mr. Saiwan is a leading lifestyle influencer in the Middle East with about 100,000 subscribers on Snapchat, a top multimedia instant messaging app and service.

Those who wish to learn more about Mr. Saiwan, a leading videographer and influencer, may follow his Snapchat account at https://www.snapchat.com/add/mrsaiwan?share_id=a9qf+o86TYOe21GRXvYGbw&locale=en_IQ.

