Latin America Construction Industry Databook Report 2022: Focus on Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico

Strategic partnerships to boost green buildings in Brazil

The trends toward boosting green buildings are growing at a rapid rate around the world, and Brazil is no different. Consequently, firms are entering into strategic collaborations to boost green buildings in the country. For instance,

In April 2022, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, announced that it had entered into a strategic partnership with CBIC to promote the decarbonization of the built environment in Brazil. Under the strategic collaboration, IFC and CBIC will promote EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification among CBIC members through virtual training for staff and management.

The Brazilian government holds a roadshow in the United States to present the pipeline of infrastructure concessions

To generate investments for funding the infrastructure projects in Brazil, the government held a roadshow in the United States to present the 2022 pipeline of infrastructure concessions in May 2022.

In 2022, the Brazilian government is expected to hold 44 auctions for infrastructure concessions to generate investments amounting to US$21.6 billion. Notably, the government is planning to hold auctions for the concessions of 15 airports which are all focused on serving domestic flights.

In the port sector, the Brazilian government is presenting the concession of Port of Santos in Sao Paulo, the busiest port in South America. Additionally, the government is also expected to auction the concession of various highways, including that between Rio de Janeiro and Governador Valadares (Minas Gerais), which totals 727 km. All of these infrastructure projects are expected to keep supporting the growth of the construction industry in Brazil from the short to medium-term perspective.

Mexico plans major infrastructure construction investment to jump-start the economy

To jump-start its stagnant economy, Mexico is planning major infrastructure construction investment in partnership with private firms while seeking to attract investment from the United States.

In February 2022, the Mexican Finance Minister announced that the country is preparing a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure package with private firms. Moreover, Mexico is also seeking to attract investment from the United States, which would otherwise go to China. This is part of the country's strategy to jump-start the economy in Mexico.

Notably, the public-private investment package will include over 40 construction projects across different sectors, including highways, energy ventures, ports, and telecommunications. The Ministry has also reached out to investors in the United States to put resources in Mexico rather than China. It asked firms in the United States to move operations to Mexico from Asia, as it is closer and would be beneficial to cut supply chain costs.

In May 2022, the Infrastructure, Communications, and Transport Ministry announced that the public and private sectors are investing at least US$38.6 billion in road and rail infrastructure.

The spending from the government and private companies towards the development and construction of infrastructure projects in Mexico is expected to keep assisting the market growth over the next three to four years.

The Mexican construction sector is facing steep price increases in the construction materials

Globally, construction firms have been dealing with rising material prices, and the trend is no different in Mexico. Notably, the price increase in the cost of building materials has resulted in project delays and budget overruns, thereby affecting the recovery of the sector.

According to the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC), the cost of building materials, such as rebar, steel, and cement, increased 15% to 25% from December 2021 to April 2022. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has also affected the prices and availability of materials.

This report provides data and trend analyses on Latin American construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 750+ charts and 600+ tables. It details market size & forecast, top cities construction data, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

This title is a bundled offering, comprising 5 country reports.

Country Report 1 - Brazil Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 2 - Chile Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 3 - Argentina Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 4 - Colombia Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 5 - Mexico Construction Industry Databook Series

Scope

Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Cities Construction Data

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms

