Marrakech: Three New African Countries Sign "Tangier Appeal" to Expel So-Called 'sadr' from AU

MOROCCO, January 30 - Three new African countries have signed, Saturday in Marrakech, the "Solemn Appeal for the expulsion of the +so-called sadr+ from the African Union", known as "Tangier Appeal".

During this first meeting to follow-up on the "Tangier Appeal", three former Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Lesotho, Madagascar and Gambia have proceeded to the signature of this Appeal, signed on 04 November 2022 in Tangier.

These are Lesego Makgothi, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Patrick Rajoelina, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Madagascar and Lamine Kaba Badjo, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gambia.

With these new countries, the number of signatories now stands at 19 countries.

The "Tangier Appeal" was signed by former Prime Ministers and former African ministers from Guinea-Bissau, Djibouti, Central African Republic, Somalia, Burkina Faso, Eswatini, Benin, Comoros, Liberia, Gabon, Malawi, Cape Verde, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea and Kenya.

The signatories of the "Solemn Appeal for the expulsion of the +so-called sadr+ from the African Union", known as the "Tangier Appeal", held on Saturday in Marrakech, their First Meeting to follow up on this Appeal.

During this meeting, they reiterated their full commitment to work together and in coordination for the exclusion of this non-state entity from the African Union.

The former African Prime Ministers and Ministers also considered that this exclusion, which is legitimate from a legal point of view, should not be considered as an unattainable goal, as it is part of a favorable continental and international dynamic, where realism and pragmatism prevail, and because it represents an indispensable prerequisite for the return of the impartiality and credibility of the Pan-African Organization on the Moroccan Sahara issue.

MAP: 28 January 2023