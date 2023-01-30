Asana Announces Appointment of GM, EMEA in Support of Regional Enterprise Growth Plans

Sanj Bhayro joins as GM, EMEA from leading role at Intercom

Asana, Inc. ASAN ASAN, a leading work management platform for organizations, today announced that Sanj Bhayro has joined Asana as the new GM of EMEA to support growth and serve enterprise customers.

"Sanj brings to Asana a wealth of experience leading and scaling high-performing GTM teams across the region at Salesforce, Google, and Intercom," said Anne Raimondi, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business at Asana. "I couldn't be more excited for the impact his unique capabilities will bring to our customers, business, and teams. His Enterprise expertise will be critical as we move upmarket and continue to drive more value for our customers in EMEA."

With over 20 years of experience in technology and SaaS, Mr. Bhayro previously held the title of VP Sales EMEA at Intercom. Prior to his time at Intercom, he served as the EMEA Vice President of Operations and Customer Growth at Google where he was a member of the EMEA Google Cloud Leadership team that developed and executed the company's EMEA plan for growth.

Before his role at Google, he spent 14 years at Salesforce EMEA, most recently as the COO & SVP EMEA at Salesforce. During his time in Salesforce, he was responsible for developing and scaling functions including SMB and Corporate Sales, Business Development, Cloud Sales, GTM Strategy and Ops, and Business Development.

"I'm proud to be joining the Asana team at such a pivotal time for the future of work, when teams need alignment more than ever before," said Sanj Bhayro about the appointment. "As someone who is passionate about building and scaling organizations, I will be squarely focused on the journey of the Asana business across EMEA and the opportunity this will bring to our customers within the region. In 2023, Asana will be instrumental to help our current and prospective customers achieve their missions no matter where or when they are collaborating."

As Asana's new GM of EMEA, Mr. Bhayro will lead the region from its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 135,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations in over 200 countries and territories.

