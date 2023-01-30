Polysense launches the iEdge 4.0 OS based configurable and modular next generation BYOD smart IoT terminal

The iEdge 4.0 based configurable and modular next generation smart IoT terminal provides the capability and the empowering of BYOD with Polysense Technologies, which supports the services of white-label, rebrand, OEM/ODM for the global IoT market.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., Jan.28th, 2023—Polysense Technologies Inc., (Polysense) an innovation leader in LPWA IoT solutions for wireless sensing, today announce the commercial availability of its next generation iEdge 4.0 OS based smart IoT terminal, which supports the capabilities of BYOD(Build-Your-Own-Device) with services of white-label, rebrand, OEM/ODM for the global IoT market, and enable the Telecommunications Services Providers, SP equipment vendors, Systems Integrators, IoT platform services providers and end users greatly reduce the scenarios-based IoT applications complexity and integrations total cost with the new open-architecture based products lines.

iEdge 4.0 is Polysense next generation smart IoT terminal OS which adopts micro kernel architecture, supports MPI (Multiple Purpose Interfaces) with virtualized soft interface technology and various CPU/MCU via microkernel virtualization technology, provides local and remote management capabilities and enhances the flexibility with dynamic driver download via configuration tool. The key features are as follows:

iEdge 4.0 Micro Kernel Architecture

micro kernel design

multithread scheduling

multitask priority and preemptive triggering

unified memory management

user-defined interrupt and multilevel preemptive interrupt priority

supports virtualized soft interfaces technology MPI

with little or no hardware changes, supporting versatility of sensor interfaces

Up to 16 GPIO digital input control

Up to 16 GPIO digital output control

Up to 16 MPI Interface control（Analog sampling or single line drive ）

Up to 16 I2C

Up to 16 SPI

Up to 16 serial port（RS232/RS485）

Supports various CPU/MCU

Virtualized Micro Kernel

Shield the differences of different CPU pins

Increasing CPU versatility

ARM, RISC-V, MPIS,C-SKY, Xtensa etc

Dynamic driver downloads via configuration tool

Up to 500+ Chemical and Physical sensors supported

Sensor driver lib online upgrade

Local system management

local port for configuration (up to 115200 baud rate)

Visualized Configuration tool & local serial port AT command

Local firmware upgrade

Various parameters configurations

Configuration file output

Firmware output

Remote system management

LoRa、NBIOT、4G/LTE、WIFI、BT/BLE etc.

Support user-defined communications technologies

OTA including firmware and parameters

MQTT data support and management

Jason data support

The microkernel adopts hierarchical architecture which includes BootOS self-boot and the main task loading, which bring more flexibility for Polysense-predefined and 2nd development capabilities. With the open kernel support, the iEdge 4.0 based products bring the advantages 3rd party development to support their own transmission technologies or sensors so that to enjoy the value brings to them with rich array sensors ecosystems.

"Following the deployment of WxS8000 LoRa series, WxS6000 BT/BLE series, WxS7000 WiFi series, WxS9000 NB-IoT series and the Cat1/Cat4 series and the increasing portfolio quantity of supported chemical and physical sensors over the world, many customers express their interest to build their own sensor devices based on Polysense technologies to meet customers various real use cases and the services customers requested ", said Alex Wu, the President and CEO of Polysense Technologies, " by providing the iEdge 4.0 micro virtual kernel supported products, we restructure and relaunch the configurable and modular smart terminal series and can now pleased tell our partners over the world that -Yes, we can!".

Polysense iEdge 4.0 products highlights:

2-in-1 smart sensor(s) and RTU terminal product

Expandable with any mixture of Polysense chemical and physical PSS sensors

Up to 8 working simultaneously including sensors and controllers; Customization needed if more than 8 working at the same time

RTU controlling signal and interfaces OD/PWR triggered by sensor(s) data or OTA command for solenoid valve or other devices

OD output control interface for controlling external devices such as electric relay,AC contactor, beeper, draught fan, lamps and lantern etc.

PWR*2 output, one default for external devices/sensors power supply voltage output, one with 3.3V voltage; or customization usage,such as for PWM port

PWR port signal can be used as PWM output to control stepper moter or lamp

Sensor(s) data or OTA Command triggered OD/PWR controlling signal & interfaces

2-in-1 DC(5V/12V)+Battery(3.6V Li-SOCl2 ER45615H/M) Power Supply, DC in priority

With the iEdge OS 4.0 support, Polysense (next generation smart IoT terminal) decouple any smart sensors into four logical components-transmission parts (WxS Series), interfaces mainboard (PSM), battery option (PSB) and sensors (PSS). Any scenario specific sensors are easily assembled and configured according to the specific customer requirements. Just 4 easy steps are needed to develop your own sensors (BYOD) by selecting Polysense pre-developed products or developing your own transmission technology or your own sensors and connecting to Polysense iEdge 4.0 based main board with Polysense provided API.

"Polysense Technologies fills the gap between the fixed IoT products and the feature rich use cases in current IoT ecosystems. It enables and empowers the onsite capability to provide combo sensor mixture to meet various and changing requirements," said Amy Zheng, the President of LiteSystems Technologies, "the iEdge 4.0 based configurable and modular products provide unlimited mixture of sensors, meters, controllers and any expansion requirements. We are excited to work with Polysense to serve our customers with any sensing combinations capability in a timely manner in IoT industry."

Except the capability to Build-Your-Own-Devices with simply 4 steps, the new open architecture supports any of the smart terminal components Polysense pre-built, which provide much more cost-effective sensor solutions for any large quantity opportunities, and provide the possibilities of selecting any transmission technologies appropriate to the customers, implementation site, and use cases.

"We are experiencing many difficult times to meet customer's requirements to find proper IoT products to meet customer requirements, which including many totally different use cases, different transmission technologies, different sensor mixtures, and tight time slot to provide the solutions. Now we are equipped with the ability to meet these customer's requirements and have perfect confidence to work with Polysense to expand into new IoT area." Said Andrej Prebanda from Coin Ltd.

Availability

iEdge 4.0 based configurable and modular WxS Smart Terminal products are available immediately for ordering and processing. For pricing or further information, Please contact : info@polysense.net.

About Polysense

Located in Santa Clara, California, with offices in China, Polysense develops universal IoT products and solutions for smart enterprise, city and home, including LPWA LoRaWAN, NB-IoT/LTE CAT M, Wi-Fi/BLE based wireless IoT sensors and PolySuite cloud based data management and analytics platform iView, edge computing platform iEdge, smartphone App iPalm

Polysense Press Contact: Lavinia Chen Email: PR@polysense.net

Web: http://www.polysense.net

