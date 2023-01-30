Global Precision Guided Ammunitions Markets and Technology Forecast Report 2023-2031: Opportunities Arise in Framework Contracts & Common Procurement and Financial Mechanisms

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Guided Ammunition - Market and Technology Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the Precision-Guided Ammunition market up to 2031 in terms of calibre sizes, domain of platform from where the PGM are launched, and in terms of region. The report also provides key technological developments and maps the ammunition production infrastructure in major countries all over the world.

Operation Desert Storm was the period when precision-guided munition became prominent. Since then, they proved their value on multiple occasions, such as in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and currently in Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine came as a reminder that near-peer conflicts are back after almost two decades of counter-insurgency operations. The lessons learned have led to several changes in the weapons and ammunition landscape. However, the most important issue was the stark realization that western countries were not prepared to tackle such a contingency. Their preparation for a high-intensity conflict was limited, while the defence industrial complex had limited its capacity despite having grown in the last decade.

Precision-guided munition are being used at a very high rates in the Ukrainian theatre of operations and the western industries are struggling to tackle the shortages in production.

Further to that, defence officials are faced with multiple challenges, namely the high inflation rates which end up reducing defence budgets in real terms, the disruption or difficulties in the supply chains and the energy crisis which further exacerbates the financial constraints.

Covered in this report

Global market share assessments for all calibres to 2031.

Market share assessments per segments and regions up to 2031.

Snapshot on global security issues, defence budgets, spending patterns and how these affect the procurement of military ammunition.

Focus on key defence markets.

Market dynamics and key players in the ammunition production and supply chain around the world.

Decisions on ammunition production in key markets.

An insight on the latest technological developments in the military ammunition.

Market Trends: Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Risks for the stakeholders that want to stay ahead of the competition.

Profiles for the leading companies.

Reasons to Buy

Determine prospective procurement areas based on a procurement plan analysis of the PGM market over the next nine years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for Precision-Guided Munition in the leading countries and other potential markets across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your understanding of the market with regards to demand drivers, industry trends, potential risks and technological developments.

Understand the geography of ammunition production around the world and how key markets are responding to the requirements of the high-intensity war in Ukraine

Leading Companies

BAE Systems

Israel Aerospace Industry

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Maxam - EXPAL

Mesko S.A.

Nexter

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Technologies

Rheinmetall Defence

Yugoimport

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope

1.2 Definitions - Scope

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Who will benefit from this study?

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Main Findings

2.2 Key Conclusions

2.3 Important Tables and Figures

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Technology overview

3.3 PGM design elements

3.4 Guidance

3.4.1 INS

3.4.2 GPS

3.4.3 Laser-guidance

3.5 Engaging naval targets with PGM

3.6 Ramjet and other long-range artillery shells

3.6.1 Modular artillery ammunition

3.7 Anti-armour projectiles (155mm)

3.8 Electromagnetic railgun and Precision-Guided HVP

3.9 Raw materials

3.10 Additive manufacturing of energetic material

3.11 Other precision-guided weapons

3.11.1 JDAM

3.11.2 Small Diametre Bomb II

3.11.3 GMLRS

3.11.4 MGM-140 ATACMS

3.11.5 PrSM

3.11.6 M-982 Excalibur

3.11.7 Katana

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Impact of the war in Ukraine

4.3 The ammunition defence industries in key geographic areas

4.3.1 USA

4.3.2 EU

4.3.3 Russia

4.3.4 China and India

4.3.5 France

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Near-peer conflicts

5.2.2 Asymmetric or highly kinetic threats

5.2.3 Defence budgets

5.2.4 Russian invasion of Ukraine

5.2.5 National security and ammunition industry

5.2.6 New technologies in ammunition production

5.3 Trends

5.3.1 Increase in firepower

5.3.2 Programmable ammunition

5.3.3 Ramjet in artillery shells

5.3.4 Reducing collateral damage

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 The war in Ukraine

5.4.2 Common procurement and financial mechanisms

5.4.3 Framework contracts

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Certification of ammunition

5.5.2 Export control regulations

5.5.3 Inflation

5.5.4 Energy cost

6 Country Analysis

6.1 USA

6.2 Germany

6.3 Netherlands

6.4 Poland

6.5 Japan

6.6 Italy

6.7 France

7 Global and Regional Precision Guided Ammunition Market Forecast to 2031

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Precision Guided Ammunition Market by Region overview

7.3 Precision Guided Ammunition Market Regions by Domain

7.4 Opportunity Analysis by Region

8 Precision Guided Ammunition Market by Calibre to 2031

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Overview Precision Guided Ammunition Market by Calibre

8.3 Precision Guided Ammunition Calibres Market by Region

8.3.1 70 mm Precision Guided Ammunition Market by Region

8.3.2 155 mm Precision Guided Ammunition Market by Region

8.3.3 <200 mm Precision Guided Ammunition Market by Region

8.3.4 Bombs & Kits Precision Guided Ammunition Market by Region

8.4 Opportunity Analysis by Calibre

9 Precision Guided Ammunition Market by Domain to 2031

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Overview Precision Guided Ammunition Market by Domain

9.3 Precision Guided Ammunition Domain Market by Region

9.3.1 Land Domain Precision Guided Ammunition Market by Region

9.3.2 Air Domain Precision Guided Ammunition Market by Region

9.3.3 Maritime Domain Precision Guided Ammunition Market by Region

9.4 Opportunity Analysis by Domain

10 Events Scenario

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Global and Regional Precision Guided Ammunition Market Forecast to 2031 - Events Scenario

10.3 Precision Guided Ammunition Market by Calibre to 2031 - Events Scenario

10.4 Precision Guided Ammunition Market by Domain to 2031 - Events Scenario

11 Leading Companies

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Products and Services

11.3 Recent Developments and Contracts

11.4 Strategic alliances

11.5 PGM - Products & Services

11.6 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtiqpm-guided?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900