JETEX LONDON WELCOMES THE WORLD

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located at Hangar 510 at Biggin Hill Airport (EGKB/BQH), Jetex London has commenced full commercial operations and is welcoming international private jet flyers to the United Kingdom capital.

London Biggin Hill is a private airport which caters exclusively for aircraft in business and private aviation. 2022 was the strongest year ever for the airport, with more than 26,000 movements (up from 18,900 in 2021). It is recognized as a global center of excellence and the second private jet operation in the U.K. with 23% of London's market share after Farnborough (31%) and ahead of Luton (22%). The airport typically connects flights to more than 750 destinations across over 70 countries.

Jetex London is conveniently located just nine miles from Canary Wharf and 15 miles from Central London, with helicopter transfers taking passengers to and from the heart of the British capital in just six minutes, with limousine transfers taking less than 50 minutes.

The modern airport runway (1,806 meters) allows most aircraft to operate without payload or range restrictions, including non-stop transatlantic flights.

"We are pleased with our arrival in London. Jetex already has a strong presence in Europe with a flagship private jet terminal at Paris Le Bourget, and the new flagship Jetex London is a natural evolution of our operations. Private flyers will enjoy a seamless travel experience complemented by the greatest levels of luxury hospitality, while employing the latest technology will allow us to minimize carbon footprint."

Adel Mardini

Founder & CEO, Jetex

Jetex London will offer a suite of flagship services for passengers and crews traveling through the airport. It is a seamless, intuitive and dedicated route for Jetex customers to begin or end their journey in supreme comfort. The on-site U.K. Border Force and customs control will ensure that passengers and crew enjoy an efficient ground experience, while Jetex will also offer assistance with ground transport, hotel accommodation, catering, concierge services and much more.

Biggin Hill's green agenda is key to the airport's future development, and it echoes the global sustainability commitment of Jetex. The airport has been offering sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) since April 2021.

"We are extremely proud that Jetex has chosen London Biggin Hill Airport as the destination for its latest FBO - the first in the United Kingdom. Jetex is one of the most respected and acclaimed businesses in private aviation, with an ambitious growth roadmap that reflects our own. We stand at the ready to welcome Jetex's customers to the capital and offer them the very best standards of service they have come to expect."

Robert Walters

Commercial Director, London Biggin Hill Airport

With natural materials, soft lighting, and floor-to-ceiling windows, Jetex London is designed to feel like a warm, contemporary space. The 1,900 sq.m. private terminal will include several supremely comfortable lounges of understated luxury designed with passenger privacy in mind, retail and entertainment areas, fully equipped boardrooms, shower suites and much more. Crews will appreciate a full range of on-site recreational and flight support facilities.

Jetex London marks the company's first entry into the U.K. as it looks forward to growing its operations in the market.

- END -

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachment

Oleg Kafarov - Director of Portfolio Development & Corporate Communications Jetex +971 4 212 4900 teamorange@jetex.com