CapitalGainsReport: News Has These Four Stocks On The Move (RDAR, WSRC, ABML, GTII)

News can play a significant role in the investment world. It can provide investors with key information to help make investment decisions. But it doesn’t stop there; news can also affect the way investors feel about a certain company, industry, or market.

In other words, news stories have the ability to shape and influence the emotions and opinions surrounding a stock, which can drive the decision to buy or sell.

News stories can often be a catalyst for movement in the stock market. Investors are constantly on the search for positive and even negative news in an attempt to gauge which direction a stock may go. This is especially true in OTC markets, where companies are releasing information that is oftentimes critical to the stock's success.

Let’s take a look at four OTC stocks with recent news for investors to put on their watchlist.

Raadr Inc. RDAR is a technology and software development company that provides cutting-edge solutions to detect and combat cyberbullying and cyberharassment throughout the internet on social media platforms. Raadr is known as the Internet anti-bullying company.

Raadr's products allow children, parents, school districts, and law enforcement to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior across social media and the metaverse in real time.

RAADR Parental 2.0, a parental monitoring and student reporting social media application, allows parents to protect children by using real-time monitoring across all major social media platforms and the metaverse to report cyberbullying, suicidal thoughts, and threatening behavior.

On January 24, the company issued news detailing updates regarding their RAADR Parental 2.0 application. Samed Nisar, project manager, stated, "We are pleased to announce that after a lot of hard work and determination on behalf of the entire RAADR development team, we have completed stage one of the RAADR application development and are ready to launch."

The latest Android version of the RAADR app is already available as early access on the Google Play Store for internal beta testers. As of January 24, the final version of the app is live for the public.

The Apple iOS version of the RAADR app is currently in submission to the App Store for final approval. The company believes this process will be complete by the end of January and that the app will be available to the public on IOS.

RDAR CEO, Jacob DiMartino, stated, “This is a huge day for the company and its investors, shareholders, supporters, and believers! We are laser focused on getting our app in the hands of as many parents using Android devices as possible! We are looking forward to getting the IOS approval very soon as well."

With 73% of school students saying they feel they've been bullied in their lifetime and 44% saying they believe they’ve been bullied in the last 30 days, cyberbullying remains a problem for students, parents, and school officials.

RDAR finally offers a solution for combating the issue of cyberbullying. As pressure from parents, teachers, administrators, and the government continues to grow, cyberbullying is an issue that needs to be addressed.

Investors looking to diversify their portfolio with a socially conscious company should pay close attention to the future of Raadr Inc.

Western Sierra Resource Corp. WSRC was founded in 1907 and has a history as a gold and silver mining company with projects in Arizona, Nevada, California, and Mexico. The company’s recent focus has been to reposition itself as a multifaceted, natural resource company with a focus on innovative methodologies for conservation, restoration, preservation, and the beneficial use of water, land, agriculture, minerals, and energy.

On January 24, the company offered a shareholder update on some of the successes of 2022, including:

A long-standing relationship between the Principals of WSRC and Principals of Mitigation Solutions, LLC (MSL) was formalized with the contract acquisition of MSL by WRSC, as a wholly owned subsidiary.

In May 2022, WSRC executed a binding funding agreement with Beton, Inc. to provide $10 million in debt financing to close in July 2022, with an additional $15 million in the form of a prepaid five-year lease to close incrementally from July 31, 2022, through the end of calendar year 2022

More paperwork was filed with the SEC to continue the pursuit of their goal of changing WSRC's status as a "current information" company to that of a "full reporting”.

Investors are taking notice of the stock, as it has been performing well all week, trading up as much as 21% on Tuesday. With its success this week, the stock has the potential to break out.

American Battery Technology Company ABML is an American critical battery materials company that is focused on supplying low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.

On Jan. 20, 2023, ABML announced, along with OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. American Battery Technology Company upgraded to the OTCQX market from the OTCQB Venture Market.

OTCQX eligibility is based on a company's ability to meet stringent financial standards, the best corporate governance procedures, and evidence of compliance with applicable securities laws.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market where they can research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX market is an important step for companies, as it allows them to demonstrate their credentials and gain visibility among US investors.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. GTII is a publicly traded company based in Nevada that specializes in acquiring new innovative technologies and new business opportunities.

In their most recent press release, the company announced that the board appointed Donald Gilbert, a member of GTII's board for 20 years, to lead a newly created task force that will investigate illegal trading in GTII's shares.

The activities of the Task Force will include:

Identifying and analyzing potentially unlawful and manipulative trading activity by market participants, including market makers, brokers, and hedge funds.

Evaluating and making recommendations to the Board regarding legal actions against any market participants reasonably believed to be involved in any unlawful trading activity in GTIIs shares.

Evaluating and making recommendations to the Board regarding the presentation of evidence regarding potential unlawful trading activity in GTIIs shares to the appropriate governmental and regulatory authorities.

Performing other activities and making other recommendations to the Board that the Task Force deems appropriate to protect the interests of GTIIs shareholders.

In other recent company news, GTII updated shareholders on the progress made on the acquisition of Wildfire Media Corp.

GTII announced that they received an update from PCAOB auditing firm UHY, LLP. The update stated that the auditing firm is on track to complete the audit of Wildfire Media Corp.’s 2020 and 2021 year-end financials and issue a written report before the end of January 2023.

The PCAOB two-year audit is a due diligence condition in order to close the acquisition of Wildfire and the 1-800-LAW-FIRM brand. As part of the process and to keep the agreement current, GTII signed an extension with Wildfire to March 31, 2023.

Keep an eye out for more updates from the GTII regarding the acquisition of Wildfire Media Corp.

Disclaimers: This article contains sponsored content. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quote; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investors investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. CapitalGainsReport (CGR) owned by RazorPitch Inc is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. CGR is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. CGR authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. CGR has been compensated by Lightwave Partners to produce and syndicate content related to RDARD. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and website viewers, are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosures statement that can be found on our website.

