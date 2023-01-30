The Intelligent Drug Discovery Industry: Report on the Current Situation and Prospects Analysis, Prediction for 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Size – USD 258.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 39.4%, Market trends –Advancement in technology

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Forecast to 2027

The global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market would be valued USD 3,711.8 million recent report by Emergen Research projects that by 2027. Many pharmaceutical companies are concentrating on the creation of medicines utilising artificial intelligence as the market for intelligent drug technology is expanding. Utilizing technology, pharmaceutical companies are finding cures for ailments that are more complex.

The emergence of new generic and over-the-counter medications will have an impact on market demand, as will the escalating use of cloud-based services and the patents on patented medications. The development of deep learning and machine learning will make it possible for pharmaceutical corporations to precisely restructure the properties of molecules that attach to one another.

The availability of numerous alternatives to carry out the standard options, like customisation capabilities and data mining on the AI platform, will be another market fueling the demand for intelligent drug discovery. The market need, however, will be hampered by a paucity of drug discovery data sets and a shortage of qualified personnel.

The constant increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and pharmaceutical companies investing heavily in the development of various drugs are also influencing the market growth. Intelligent drug discovery process help in the design and development of novel products.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Intelligent Drug Discovery industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Bioage, Envisagenics

Research Report on the Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Intelligent Drug Discovery market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Intelligent Drug Discovery market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Intelligent Drug Discovery market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Intelligent Drug Discovery market and its key segments?

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Intelligent Drug Discovery market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Machine Learning

Supervised Learning

Deep Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Immuno-Oncology

Cardiovascular Disease

Others

Regional Landscape section of the Intelligent Drug Discovery report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, Optibrium launched Cerella, an intelligence platform for active learning in drug discovery. Cerella’s architecture combines cloud computing with on-premises deployment offering both scalability and data security.

The software segment held a larger market share, and factors such as less cost and time, low rate of failure, a large number of software developers for the discovery of drugs, and strong demand from big pharmaceuticals are driving the segment’s demand.

Machine learning help in optimizing therapy by integrating clinical and biomedical data with computational models. It is used to build software for combinational therapies and testing drugs. Machine learning offers a lucrative potential for drug discovery and personalized medicine.

The growing incidence of oncology and the potential to affect several facets of cancer therapy will affect the demand for the market. The convergence of cancer therapy and AI has resulted in multiple solutions that address complex challenges. Intelligent platforms can accelerate the drug discovery process.

AI in medical imaging is witnessing lucrative growth in the Asia Pacific region due to a rise in R&D activities and development in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Moreover, the presence of a significant patient pool will fuel the demand for better healthcare services, which will drive the demand for the market.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Intelligent Drug Discovery market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

