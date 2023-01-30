Adhesives & sealants market Share and Size is Projected to Reach USD 84.74 Billion at CAGR 4.5% by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Adhesives & sealants market Size – USD 59.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends

The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Adhesives & sealants market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status.

Adhesives & Sealants Market By Adhesive Formulating Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot melt), By Adhesive Application (Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Woodworking), By Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol), By Resin Application, and By Region, Forecasts To 2027

Key Highlights in Report

Water-based adhesives are obtained from natural polymers and it is an ultimate choice for quick set application in bookbinding. Water-based adhesives are free from solvents and they are safe to use in areas with very little ventilation.

The paper & packaging industry is witnessing significant growth, owing to growth of cosmetics, food & beverages, and consumer goods industries. The growing trend of online shopping is expected to further propel the market during the forecast period. Adhesives and sealants are used in more than 80% of food packaging.

Silicon resins are low-molecular-weight polymers with excellent thermal stability. Their property makes them suitable for usage as binders in paints, impregnating products, and varnishes. They are odor free, easy to use, and they offer excellent adherence to the surface of molds.

Key Players Included in this report are:

H. B. Fuller

Henkel AG

3M Company

Huntsman Corporation

DowDuPont Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Arkema

Sika AG

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Market Segmentation Analysis

The Adhesives & sealants market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Adhesives & sealants market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

This Adhesives & sealants market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market players, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Adhesives & sealants market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

