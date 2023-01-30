Legendary Musicians Come Together On Valentine’s Day Single

Jack & Jill - Spend A Little Time [Cover Art Image]

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do a Billboard #1–world-album-charting songwriter and a former DJ and MIT Top 100 inventor who won best computer service in the world 3 times have in common? A new single called “Spend A Little Time” featuring Bon Jovi’s Phil X, which is scheduled for release on Valentine’s Day.

The songwriting duo Jack & Hill (Chel Hill and Alex Bäcker) tapped a lineup of star-studded musicians to create their debut single “Spend A Little Time.” The song features Bon Jovi’s Phil X, multi-Platinum producer Ron Nevison, (Heart, Barbra Streisand, Survivor, Chicago, Kiss, The Rolling Stones, Joe Cocker, Led Zeppelin, Meat Loaf, Europe and The Who), Grammy-winner Jeff Bova (Celine Dion, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Joel, Air Supply, Eric Clapton, Iron Maiden, Michael Jackson, Hall & Oates) on piano and strings, Denny Fongheiser (Tracy Chapman, Counting Crows, Belinda Carlisle, Freddie Mercury, Tom Cochrane, Pavarotti) on drums, and Tony Franklin (Roy Harper, The Firm, Jimmy Page, Eros Ramazotti) on bass. The song was engineered by Chris Kahn (5 Seconds of Summer, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, GooGoo Dolls, Willie Nelson).

“Spend a Little Time” brings back the nostalgia of clean, straightforward female vocals accompanied by legendary guitar riffs with an 80’s era vibe.

"This all started as a random idea while I was playing the piano. It is a love song about longing for the one you love, especially when they're far away. To see where that small idea has taken us, it has been such an honor to work with so many legendary musicians on this project, people I have admired for many years,” said singer/songwriter Hill, the co-writer and vocalist on this project.

"Imagine getting to make a song with one of your childhood heroes," said Bäcker, co-writer. "We're lucky to have such an incredible group of musicians bringing our song to life. We were lucky to spend a little time with them recording our song. We believe that everyone can relate to the feeling of missing someone and wanting to spend time with them."

"Spend a Little Time" is currently available to pre-save at jackandhill.band and will be available on all major streaming platforms on Valentine's Day, so mark your calendar and give it a listen.

ABOUT JACK & HILL

Jack & Hill is a songwriting duo based in Los Angeles, CA, who collaborate with world-renowned musicians while staying true to making music they like vs music based on current trends. They credit influences from timeless songwriting duos like John Lennon & Paul McCartney, Missy Elliott & Timbaland, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Kerry “Krucial” Brothers & Alicia Keys, and Shania Twain & Robert John “Mutt” Lange.

Hill is a multi-genre Billboard #1 charting songwriter, advocacy member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a Harvard University student.

Bäcker, formerly known as PhDJ, is the author of 101 Clues to a Happy Life. He was named one of the Top 100 MIT Technology alumni, one of 40 under 40, and the Best IT Executive in the World. He invented QLess, an app that has saved hundreds of millions of people more time standing in line than all of recorded history, and Drisit, an app that lets you fly drones across the world and which provides students a drone bodyguard to see them safely across campus.

For more information about Jack & Hill please visit their website (www.jackandhill.band) or follow them on social media. ###