MOROCCO, January 30 - Moroccan MP Najoua Kouskous has been elected member of the Executive Committee of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States (PUIC), whose 17th session is being held in Algiers.

MP Najoua Kouskous of the Authenticity and Modernity group in the House of Representatives was elected member of this committee during the work of this session, held until January 30 under the theme "Islamic World and challenges of modernization and development".

In addition to Morocco, members of parliament from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman and Lebanon from the Arab group, were elected members of this committee.

A large Moroccan parliamentary delegation is participating in this session and other meetings.

The Moroccan parliament is represented at this event by a large delegation, chaired by Mohamed Ouzzine, Vice Speaker of the House of Representatives.

This session is marked by the participation of the representatives of the parliaments of the PUIC member countries and those of the international and regional parliamentary organizations as observers.

It takes place in a context marked by multiple challenges posed to the Islamic Ummah on the political, economic and security levels, in addition to the latest developments concerning the Palestinian cause.

The program included consultation meetings between the members of the three groups (Arab, Asian and African) composing the Union around many organizational issues, knowing that the committee of Palestine has already held a meeting on the latest developments in the Palestinian cause.

MAP: 28 January 2023

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.