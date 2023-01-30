Appspace to Debut Microsoft Teams Integration and Industry-First Broadcast Functionality to Improve Workplace Experience at ISE 2023

The Microsoft Teams integration simplifies employee workflows, while the Broadcast enhancement helps companies reduce costs through vendor consolidation.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, the leading provider of workplace experience software, today announced the release of two significant product enhancements that support employee productivity, generate cost savings, and make it easier for organizations to improve omni-channel communications. Appspace will demo both features – its Appspace app for Microsoft Teams and Appspace Broadcasts – at the Integrated Systems Europe event later this week.

With the Microsoft Teams integration, organizations can access all the Appspace Employee App functionality within the Microsoft Teams desktop or mobile app. This powerful integration, part of the Appspace for Microsoft offering, means employees can receive important workplace communications and tap into critical workplace functions, like visitor management, room booking, and desk reservation, without leaving Microsoft Teams. By providing this functionality within the popular collaboration tool that employees use daily, organizations benefit from increased adoption of employee app tools and get more value from their Microsoft investment.

“We launched Appspace for Microsoft last year to extend Microsoft capabilities and better connect the physical and digital workplace within the natural flow of work,” says Thomas Philippart de Foy, Chief Innovation Officer at Appspace. “Our seamless integration with Microsoft Teams further enhances productivity and communication whether employees work from home, in the office, or on the go. This one-of-a-kind integration demonstrates our single solution experience with Microsoft, while generating significant cost savings.”

With Appspace Broadcasts, organizations can simultaneously deliver critical company information to every single employee, whether frontline workers, in the office, or remotely. Appspace Broadcasts integrate with IPTV providers and emergency alert systems to automatically trigger critical notifications. While Appspace Broadcasts is ideal for emergency alerts and warnings, it also allows organizations to publish content like live town halls and company events across various channels like digital signage and Microsoft Teams to reach multiple audiences in different locations.

“With the new way of working, organizations need to reach and connect with employees through all the channels people use every day – from texts to email,” adds Philippart de Foy. “Appspace is the only company across both employee communications and workplace management capable of delivering instant or scheduled communication to everyone and every device, simplifying omni-channel communications strategies for organizations who want to engage with their entire workforces.”

ISE, which will be in Barcelona from January 31 to February 3, is the world’s leading AV and systems integration show. Appspace will demo its latest features in its booth, 2N250, in Hall 2.

About Appspace

Appspace is the workplace experience platform for communications and workplace management. It’s the first to combine a modern intranet (powered by Beezy), space reservation, digital signage, and more – all in a single, easy-to-use platform. Now organizations can replace siloed products that are costly to integrate and unite their physical and digital workplace. More than 150 Fortune 500 companies, and 10 million on-site, remote, and frontline employees, are using Appspace to make work a more connected and engaging experience. Learn more at www.appspace.com.

Jackie Parker Appspace 678-576-5888 jackie.parker@appspace.com