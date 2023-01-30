Vista announces 2022 performance with revenue up 50% YOY and exponential U.S. growth

/EIN News/ -- Market-leading brands, VistaJet and XO,

report record membership increases and flight sales

New York, January 30, 2023: Vista Global Holding (Vista), the world’s leading global private aviation group, provides a market update on its 2022 performance across the region, reflecting tremendous growth following landmark acquisitions and unprecedented demand from existing and new Members.

The Group continues to see strong growth across its subscription solutions and services, with revenue up over 50% against the same period in 2021. The U.S. remains the Group’s strongest and fastest-growing market — reporting a 195% increase in VistaJet Program membership gross hours sold in 2022 for the region — giving great visibility on forward demand owing to three-year client signings.

In 2022, Vista streamlined its global subscription offerings across the VistaJet and XO brands, introducing the VistaJet VJ25 membership and XO Membership. The evolving portfolio of membership options ensures every private aviation client can find a simple, flexible, and secure solution for their flying needs.

It was yet another year of record-breaking flying for the Group. Despite a series of macroeconomic events, the U.S. led the total growth in flight numbers reporting a 41% increase YOY and New York being the number one location for Vista flights across the globe.

The investment and expansion of the Vista Members’ fleet has been critical in meeting demand. Vista added 117 net aircraft in 2022, with 85 being added through the acquisition of Air Hamburg and Jet Edge. The additional aircraft comprised of scheduled deliveries which included 11 ultra-premium Global 7500 jets, now at 18. To best service clients over the next decade, the Group continues its investment in an extensive refurbishment program across the fleet, including the adoption of KU or KA band Wi-Fi on board all aircraft.

VistaJet and XO Members are now benefitting from access to the Vista Members’ fleet of over 360 aircraft, half of which are based throughout the region. Clients also have access to an additional 2,100 alliance aircraft, which are instantly bookable through XO’s advanced digital app.

Thomas Flohr, Vista’s Founder and Chairman said:

“I am incredibly excited for the future. We have experienced immense growth throughout this key market as more and more clients are turning to Vista as the go-to solution for asset-free offerings and recognize that Vista provides the best value and end-to-end experience. Our expanded team of over 4,000 experts are fully committed to developing the next era of innovative and advanced flying solutions across the globe. This will only strengthen Vista’s unrivaled customer offering and our position as the world’s largest on demand provider.”

As a business, Vista has renewed its commitment to cleaner aviation and is championing the industry to progressively address the sustainability challenges it is facing. VistaJet has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2025 and earlier this year published its “Action Handbook for Change in Business Aviation” to encourage collaboration and transparency across the industry and has since progressively encouraged over 85% of its Members to opt-in to its carbon offsetting program.

