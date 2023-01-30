Diabetes Management Apps Market Demand Boost in the North America Region | Here's Why

Diabetes Management Apps Market Diabetes Management Apps Market Segments

JERSEY, NJ, US, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Diabetes Management Apps market is expected to show a CAGR of 24.5% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The use of smartphone applications for the self-management of chronic illnesses has shown promise. The diabetes management applications platform solution is used by people with various types of diabetes or pre-diabetes to monitor and manage their condition. The inability of the pancreas to produce insulin or maintain stable blood glucose levels in the body is the primary cause of this disorder. Diabetes can lead to other health problems, such as cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and even death. To treat diabetes, devices and apps regulate the body's blood glucose level. These devices' ability to measure diabetes helps doctors treat patients successfully and capture and store data.



The primary factors driving the market's growth include using smartphones and tablets, healthcare apps, and the number of people with diabetes worldwide. Leading market players have used strategies, such as new launches, product approvals, and collaborations, to maintain their leadership in the global diabetes management apps market and adapt to shifting healthcare needs. Contrarily, patient data privacy concerns and a lack of understanding of diabetes management apps in undeveloped countries limit the market's growth. However, emerging markets offer significant growth potential for the global diabetes management apps market.

The proliferation of apps on online app stores that may help patients monitor their blood glucose levels, increased technological advancements and innovations in the field, and an increase in the prevalence of diabetes globally are the main factors driving the market for diabetes management apps. It is projected that factors including the high cost of the devices, preference for conventional diabetes care systems, and a lack of reimbursement in underdeveloped countries will impede the growth of the market for diabetes management applications. Due to the limited adoption in emerging economies and growing concerns about data security, the market for diabetes management apps is anticipated to experience difficulties.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Diabetes Management Apps market over the forecast years. Demand for diabetes management apps is expected to increase due to North America's strong healthcare sector, which provides medical case management services. The prevalence of type-1 diabetes has risen steadily in countries throughout North America, and these individuals must constantly monitor their insulin and blood sugar levels to maintain the greatest possible health. In addition, the Asia Pacific Diabetes Management Apps market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The favourable reimbursement policies for patients with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular problems, are predicted to increase demand for diabetes management apps in the Asia Pacific region. Factors including robust supply-side infrastructure, rapid adoption of breakthrough technology, and reasonable reimbursements contribute to the industry's growth.

Major market players operating in the Diabetes Management Apps market are:

One Drop Tactio Health Group, AgaMatrix, MySugr, Medisana, Medtronic, BioTelemetry, Inc., DarioHealth, LifeScan, Welldoc, Glooko, Inc., Fooducate, Diabetes: M, Beat Diabetes, ContourNextOne, Azumio, Sanofi-Aventis, Abbott, Distal Thoughts, BHI Technologies, and Maxwell Software.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In October 2021, LifeScan, Inc. introduced OneTouch Solutions in the US. Through this extensive digital health service, persons with diabetes can access advice and support from reputable clinicians.

• In September 2020, Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) unveiled a new component of the RocheDiabetes Care Platform as a remote patient monitoring option, utilizing its pattern-detecting capabilities.



Market Segments

Global Diabetes Management Apps Market, by Subscription Model, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Free Subscription Model

• Paid Subscription Model

Global Diabetes Management Apps Market, by Type of Service, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Digital Diabetes Management

• Diabetic Weight & Diet Management

Global Diabetes Management Apps Market, by O.S. Platform, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Android

• iOS

Global Diabetes Management Apps Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

