TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Nashville

At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday evening in Nashville.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 6:40 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department received a call regarding a disturbance at a business in the 900 block of Buchanan Street. When officers arrived, they encountered a man outside of the business who was armed. According to information from the scene, during the encounter, the man refused to comply with commands and pointed the gun at an officer resulting in the officer firing his service weapon and striking the individual. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.