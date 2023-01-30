Yolanda K. Davis Joins Shawn Fair in His Leadership Experience Tour

Houston, TX - The renowned Leadership Experience Tour, led by acclaimed speaker and leadership expert Shawn Fair, just got even more dynamic with the addition of Yolanda K. Davis. Yolanda is a distinguished Executive Coach, Speaker, and Author, with a wealth of experience in Human Resources and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) spanning over three decades.

As the CEO of the Y. Davis Consulting Co. and Founder of the IgniteHER Women's Network, Yolanda is passionate about empowering others to reach their full potential, whether it be through career transitions, starting or expanding a business, or making significant life changes. Yolanda has been a top-level leader in three Fortune 100 companies and three diverse industries, including Healthcare, Academia, and Oil & Gas, and has successfully mentored individuals from entry-level positions to executive roles by meeting them where they are in their careers, helping them to develop executive presence, providing candid feedback, and creating a strategic blueprint to take their careers and organizations to new heights. With a track record of success as a top-level leader in three Fortune 100 companies and three diverse industries, including Healthcare, Academia, and Oil & Gas, Yolanda has a wealth of knowledge to share.

Yolanda is also a Gallup Certified Strengths Coach, and her approach to coaching CEOs and organizational leaders includes the application of personal strengths, bridging them to business goals while creating clarity, building confidence, and training mental agility. Known for her knowledgeable coaching style and collaborative approach, Yolanda is dedicated to equipping individuals with the tools to take control of their destiny, walk in their purpose, and stick to their agenda. Furthermore, she trains audiences worldwide to overcome limiting beliefs by sharing insights and her own personal journey to encourage and inspire others to reach their full potential.

With Yolanda K. Davis on board, Shawn Fair's Leadership Experience Tour promises to be a transformative and impactful event for all aspiring leaders and entrepreneurs.

