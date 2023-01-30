Submit Release
Sentry Enterprises launches biometric access and cold wallet card solutions on Infineon's SLC38 and IDEX Biometrics sensor technology

Oslo, Norway – January 30, 2023 – Sentry Enterprises has selected Infineon Technologies' latest generation secure element SLC38 together with IDEX Biometrics sensor solution to power their next-generation biometric identity platform for access and cold wallets. Sentry Enterprises has chosen IDEX Biometrics technology for their next generation biometric identity platform, SentryCard and their soon-to-be-released Sentinel biometric cold storage crypto wallet.

"The IDEX Biometrics – Infineon joint solution is ideal for emerging applications like digital access and cold wallets. IDEX Biometrics is excited to bring ground-breaking secure biometric solutions to the expanding digital identity market with industry leader Sentry Enterprises", says Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186


About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics IDBA is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT
IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.


