Activated carbon market Share and Size is Projected to Reach USD 15.45 Billion at CAGR 9.6% by 2028

According to Emergen Research Activated carbon market Size was USD 7.46 Billion in 2020, Market Growth to USD 15.45 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.6%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Activated carbon market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

Activated Carbon Market by Type (Bead Activated Carbon, Polymer Coated Activated Carbon, Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, Pelletized or Extruded Activated Carbon), By Raw Materials, By Application, By End-Use, and by Region Forecast to 2028

Key Highlights in Report

Granular activated carbon segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as granular activated carbon is widely used in air purification and municipal water treatment facilities, particularly in removal of mercury and chlorine.

Liquid phase segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising usage of liquid phase filtration. Liquid phase filtration is widely used to filter chloramines and organic chemicals from drinkable water, such as herbicides and pesticides.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Cabot Corporation

Haycarb PLC

Kuraray Chemical Co., LTD.

Kureha Corporation

Donau Carbon GmbH

Puragen LLC

Jacobi Carbons AB

ADA-ES, Inc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Activated carbon market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Activated carbon market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Activated carbon market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Emergen Research has segmented the global activated carbon on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bead Activated Carbon

Polymer Coated Activated Carbon

Powdered Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Pelletized or Extruded Activated Carbon

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gas Phase

Liquid Phase

