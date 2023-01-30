Craft Cannabis Offers an Extensive Selection of Cannabis Products
EDMOND, OK, USA, January 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft Cannabis is pleased to announce that they offer an extensive selection of cannabis products made from locally sourced cannabis plants. They aim to provide customers with the products they need to consume cannabis how they prefer.
Craft Cannabis features a knowledgeable team that can provide valuable information and guidance as customers consider various cannabis products. Individuals can find a product that meets their needs from an extensive menu of high-quality edibles, concentrates, flowers, vapes, prerolls, tinctures, and topicals. They provide an expansive array of award-winning strains carefully curated and selected for their valuable benefits.
Craft Cannabis strives to provide a vast selection of high-quality products to meet every customer's needs. With more individuals seeking medical cannabis solutions, they want to ensure customers can find the best products to meet their requirements and deliver the desired results.
Anyone interested in learning about their extensive selection of high-quality cannabis products can find out more by visiting the Craft Cannabis website or calling 1-405-697-3939.
About Craft Cannabis: Craft Cannabis is one of the top medical cannabis dispensaries in Oklahoma. They provide high-quality products made from locally grown cannabis to ensure their customers get the best products available. Their knowledgeable team is passionate about customer service and aims to educate customers to ensure they choose products that best suit their needs.
Company: Craft Cannabis
1) Address: 151 East 33rd Street
City: Edmond
State: OK
Zip code: 73013
Telephone number: 1-405-697-3939
2) Address: 331 Cemetery Rd
City: Yukon
State: OK
Zip code: 73099
Telephone number: 405-697-3939
3) Address: 835 SW 119th St
City: Moore
State: OK
Zip code: 73170
Telephone number: 405-697-3939
