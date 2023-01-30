Cold Agglutinin Disease Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Report & Forecast 2023-2031
Global Cold Agglutinin Disease Treatment Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 23.60% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2031SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Cold Agglutinin Disease Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2031’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global cold agglutinin disease treatment market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like diagnosis method, drug class, routes of administration, end users, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2031)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2031): 23.60%
Forecast Market Size (2030): USD 456.1 million
As more people inhabit colder regions of the world, the prevalence of cold agglutinin disease triggered by cold weather is increasing. This disease can also be caused by some of common forms of cancers such as lymphoma and leukaemia. Hence, the increasing prevalence of cancer is driving the demand for cold agglutinin disease treatment. Meanwhile, the escalating bacterial and viral infections such as E.coli and hepatitis C are further accelerating the cold agglutinin disease treatment market growth as they can lead to cold agglutinin disease.
The growing geriatric population and associated weakness of immune system and increasing awareness pertaining to the cold agglutinin disease and fatalities caused by it are bolstering the requirement for enhanced cold agglutinin disease treatment infrastructure across healthcare units. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure across the emerging economies, increasing disposable income, and favourable health policies of various governments are accelerating the market growth.
Women are heavily susceptible to this medical condition which is an opportunity for the cold agglutinin disease treatment market. Typically, cold agglutinin disease develops in patients between the ages of 40 years and 80 years, with 60s a more common age for disease symptoms and diagnosis. Although some symptoms of cold agglutinin disease are general, such as fatigue, dizziness, pallor, and weakness, painful or bluish skin on or near hands and feet and yellowing of the skin are symptoms that encourage patients to seek medical care.
Cold Agglutinin Disease Treatment Industry Definition and Major Segments
Cold agglutinin disease is a rate type of an autoimmune disease that is often triggered upon exposure to cold temperatures, causing premature destruction of red blood cells. When exposed to cold temperatures autoantibodies that are produced by the immune system clump together with red blood cells, which are then targeted and destroyed by the immune system. Cold agglutinin disease treatment depends upon the underlying cause and its severity, with several drugs available in the cold agglutinin disease treatment market. Avoidance of cold temperatures is also recommended.
Based on diagnosis method, the market is segmented into:
Complete Blood Count (CBC) Test
Reticulocyte Count
Serum Level Test
Direct Coombs Test (DAT)
Cold Agglutinin Titer Test
Others
On the basis of drug class, the market is divided into:
Corticosteroids
Alkylating Agents
Purine Nucleoside Analogs
Biologics
Others
By route of administration, the market is segmented into:
Oral
Tablets
Parenteral
Injections
Others
Based on end users, the market is divided into:
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Homecare
Others
On the basis of region, the market is categorised into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Cold Agglutinin Disease Treatment Market Trends
The key trends in the global cold agglutinin disease treatment market include the ongoing clinical trials and research and development activities aimed towards producing efficient antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease. In addition, favourable policies of various governments are leading to an increase in testing and awareness generation in prone regions. Moreover, there are efforts to produce medications which decrease the risk for red blood cells which are crucial trends in the cold agglutinin disease treatment market.
Standard cold agglutinin disease treatment therapies such as medications, plasma exchange, and blood transfusion, among others, are being more accessible owing to the rising investments to bolster the healthcare infrastructure across the developing economies nations. Increasing standards of living are expected to lead to a greater awareness about the disease which in turn is likely to escalate the footfall in healthcare units in the coming years.
In geographical terms, North America holds a decent share in the cold agglutinin disease treatment market because of the well-established healthcare and biopharmaceutical infrastructure across strong economies such as the United States. Furthermore, due to the cold temperatures in northern areas of the United States and in Canada, there is a greater prevalence of cold agglutinin disease in the winters.
Key Market Players
The major players in the cold agglutinin disease treatment market report are:
Roche Holding AG
Viatris Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sanofi S.A.
Pfizer Inc.
GSK plc
Novartis AG
Zydus Lifesciences Limited
AstraZeneca plc
Johnson & Johnson
Bayer AG
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Incyte Corporation
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
