Corn Co-Products Market Size & Latest Opportunities 2022: Top Growing Factors, Dynamic Analysis Forecast To 2028

Corn Co-Products Market Analysis is a specialized & in-depth study of the food & beverage industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled "Corn Co-Products Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Corn Co-Products market with detailed market segmentation by source, form, application, and geography.

Corn co-products are the different components that are extracted from the distillation of the corn starch. The various product types of corn co-products are corn germ, corn oil, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, and distillers grain. The corn co-products acquired are initially in the wet form/ paste, which is then dried to be sold to the various manufacturers. Growing demand from various end use industries is driving the demand for corn co-products.

Download Sample PDF Brochure at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012693/

Based on product type, the global corn co-products market is segmented into corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, corn oil, corn germ, distillers grain. Based on the form, the global corn co-products market is segmented into pellet, powder, and liquid/paste. Based on extraction process the global corn co-products market is segmented is segmented into wet milling and dry milling. By the end- use, the corn co-products market is classified into food processing, personal care and cosmetics products and animal nutrition. Based on the region, the global corn co-products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America.

The year 2020 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The corn co-products market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region

Have a Question? Speak to Research Expert:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00012693/

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Corn Co-Products market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

• Grain Processing Corporation

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Gavilon Grain, LLC

• Roquette America, Inc.

• Consolidated Grain & Barge

• Bunge North America, Inc.

• Gavdeo International Ltd.

• Gavilon Agriculture Holdings, Co.

• Grainspan Nutrients Pvt. Ltd.

• Sayaji Industries Limited

In detail along with the table of contents:

https:/www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/corn-co-products-market/

The corn gluten meal and the corn gluten feed are extracted from the wet milling process and are mostly used for animal feed. These corn co-products are high in demand due to the presence of crude protein, which is beneficial to the animals. The distillers grain and the corn germ are also used as one of the ingredients in the feed products for poultry, cattle, marine animals, pets, etc. The demand for the corn co-products such as high protein distillers dried grains (HP DDG) and corn gluten meal is increasing as they are high in protein content. The prices of these products are very economical as compared to corn and soybean meal and hence preferred as a substitute. Commercially, the corn oil meal and the corn gluten feed has a very high value compared to the other corn co-products globally.

Purchase a Copy of this Report:

https:/www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012693/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10668



About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi