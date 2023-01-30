Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4007624

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury                

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 9-29-22 at 1725 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 932 Memorial Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Watkins II

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/29/22 at 1725 hours, the Vermont State Police received calls of a motorist, later identified as Christopher Watkins II (34), erratically operating a Toyota Sienna on US-5 in St. Johnsbury. Watkins stopped the vehicle at Sunoco Gas Station located at 932 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT, where he remained until Troopers arrived. During the course of the investigation, Troopers observed several signs of impairment and conducted field sobriety tests. Watkins was believed to be under the influence of drugs other than alcohol, and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI - Drug. Following further evidentiary processing, it was determined Watkins was under the influence of drugs while operating the motor vehicle. He was cited to appear at the Caledonia County court at the below date and time for the charge of DUI - Drugs.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3-13-23 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI - Drug

