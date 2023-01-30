Ricardo Cruz's new book "Day of the Zoo" is a gripping novel that brings to light the corruption and destruction of the police officers in the NYPD

Recent release "Day of the Zoo" from Page Publishing author Ricardo Cruz is a new novel that uses both real and fictionalized events to expose the dishonesty and chaos of the New York Police Department.

EASTON, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ricardo Cruz, a United States Navy sniper, and propulsion engineer has completed his new book "Day of the Zoo": a captivating novel that uncovers just how harshly the NYPD treats the people of New York.

Cruz uses his knowledge as a native New Yorker to set the scene for this novel, writing, "'Day of the Zoo' is half true and half fictional, and the names have been changed to protect the innocent. Day of the Zoo is an inspiration from God, who instructed me on what to write one early morning, and then 9/11 happened; my date in Day of the Zoo for terrorism is 12/31/2001."

Published by Page Publishing, Ricardo Cruz's gripping novel mixes truth and fiction to unmask the brutality that is inflicted on New Yorkers by the NYPD. Cruz lays out just how brutally the NYPD treats the general public. Cruz's personal take on this story will bring readers into a world they might not otherwise see. He finds the truth hidden within the fiction of this story.

Cruz continues, "This leads to civil unrest and leads the criminal minds to homeland terrorism, with no comfort for the victims of police misconduct and abuse of power within the ranks of the NYPD. This then leads to the birth of homegrown terrorists in the Bronx, New York." Readers will get to see just how much of a negative impact the NYPD has on the people of New York.

