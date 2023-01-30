Author Greg McCaffrey's book "Behind the Chutes" is an engagingly written memoir of his life as a cowboy and fulfilling later careers in trucking and emergency services.

Recent release "Behind the Chutes" from Page Publishing author Greg McCaffrey is an entertaining reflection on his teenage adventures on and around horses as a working cowboy on Northern California ranches, his life as a trucker moving rodeo horses and bulls to events around the country, and his eventual calling to put his skills to use as a firefighter and emergency services professional.

FERNLEY, Nev., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greg McCaffrey, a career trucker who was raised on ranches as a cowboy in Northern California's Sierra Nevada, left the truck-driving life for a career in the world of emergency services, and found himself once again behind the wheel of a truck after his retirement, has completed his new book "Behind the Chutes": a lighthearted yet intriguing autobiography offering an insider's view of ranching and trucking life in the Pacific Northwest.

Being raised in a small town high in the Sierra's of Northern California, Greg was raised working on many local ranches as soon as he could saddle his own horse. While in high school, he joined the High School Rodeo Association, and by the time he graduated, he was driving semitrucks, hauling rodeo stock to different events both locally and nationally.

These are stories of the younger years in the life of a cowboy, rodeo rider, and truck driver and the unknown stories of how someone becomes what they are, from a kid owning his first horse, working on a ranch, riding in rodeos, learning to drive trucks with his father and uncle, driving semitrucks, hauling bucking horses and bulls to and from an event, what it takes to put on an event, and the unknown events that really happen behind the chutes.

Published by Page Publishing, Greg McCaffrey's engrossing book is the entertaining true story of a young cowboy-turned-trucker and his life behind the rodeo chutes and the semi wheel.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Behind the Chutes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing