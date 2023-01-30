JAMS, World's Largest ADR Provider, Redefines Talent Acquisition & Performance Management Process with JDXpert, Job Description Software

JAMS, the world's largest Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) provider, chooses JDXpert Job Description Software to help them reduce compliance costs, streamline their job description review process and align their job descriptions with company diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAMS, an alternative dispute resolution organization headquartered in California with 30 locations worldwide, chooses JDXpert Job Description Software to help them reduce compliance costs, streamline their job description review process and align their job descriptions with company diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives.

Founded in 1979, they handle more than 18,000 cases each year. As the world's largest private alternative dispute resolution (ADR) provider, they manage a highly diverse panel of over 400 retired state and federal court judges, attorneys and other ADR professionals, with over 300 associates, including ADR systems design experts, and case management professionals for which they constantly recruit.

The Problem

JAMS' HR team transitioned to UKG Pro in 2020 to manage their global workforce. Unfortunately, UKG's HRIS does not have the job description management capabilities they need and are accustomed to. In light of the system shift, the HR department spent a great deal of time drafting job descriptions and money working with outside counsel to ensure compliance.

Before partnering with JDXpert and when the HR department was transitioning to UKG Pro when a new job was to be created, the requesting department or manager would provide general, big-picture information to generate the job description. The HR department would then research the role and determine what would suit their business needs. The process would take a significant amount of time and require a lot of back and forth with the managers and department leaders. The HR team was also tasked with ensuring consistency within their job families with respect to experience, skills, and education. It was determined that, in addition to fostering efficiency in the drafting processes, the new system needed to integrate with the company's HRIS and ATS platforms to reduce complexity and gain consistency across their ecosystem.

Solution

JAMS had a clear idea of what they were looking for, and of all the solutions considered, JDXpert was most aligned with their needs. JDXpert's central database simplified job description creation, and the collaborative nature of the platform enabled multiple stakeholders to contribute simultaneously.

Features within JDXpert align with industry best practices in terms of compliance concerns. As a result, JAMS was able to reduce the need to work on these efforts with external counsel, further reducing costs and time spent on their drafting and maintenance processes.

Another feature of JDXpert that JAMS has appreciated is the ability to align job descriptions with their DE&I initiatives. JDXpert's debiasing and compensation benchmarking features allow them to produce accurate job descriptions that appeal to a broader talent pool, thus improving their ability to attract new talent and support their performance management capabilities.

Success

JAMS is still implementing workflows with hiring managers and department leaders in JDXpert. However, as they establish their new workflows, it's been noted that the time savings have been significant. Those who have gone through initial workflows support the new process as they've found that it simplifies and streamlines tasks they already do, helping them accomplish significantly more in less time.

