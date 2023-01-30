Newly published book brings us back closer to God's Original Word

Terry N. Trent Sr. announces the release of 'Original Truth'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terry N. Trent, Sr. announces his entry into the publishing scene with the release of "Original Truth: Restored from texts which have been altered or mistranslated since their divinely inspired original writings" (published by AuthorHouse).

This book is Trent's honest attempt to bring back God's Word as near to its original meaning as possible converting older terms from Hebrew and Greek/Aramaic (spoken by Christ) into the English language. Here, he gets readers nearer to the original writings of Yahweh than anything else presented in English since the time when Jesus Christ walked the earth as God in the flesh.

"Many people are AWAKENING to the deceptions and brainwashing to which we have all been subjected in recent decades and indeed for our entire lifetimes. They also want to learn what tampering, and more exactly stated, what SABOTAGE has occurred in the Holy Bible as well. The original writings in Hebrew and Greek/Aramaic from the prophets of old were divinely inspired by God, and fortunately for us, Hebrew has NEVER changed. Now people can get closer to the original truth than ever before," Trent points out.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Trent answered, "I hope they will see that there was once a fellow who cared enough about the original truth of God's divinely inspired Word, that he put his name (no pen name) on the line in an honest effort to preserve that Word as God intended for us to have it. I also hope that one fine day I may hear my Heavenly Father saying… JOB WELL DONE, MY GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/849491-original-truth

"Original Truth: Restored from texts which have been altered or mistranslated since their divinely inspired original writings"

By Terry N. Trent, Sr.

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 528 pages | ISBN 9781665579087

E-Book | 528 pages | ISBN 9781665579094

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Terry N. Trent, Sr. Awareness of the Spirit of the Father in his life goes back into his childhood for as long as he can remember. At age 11, he joined a church and was baptized, and has been involved in varying degrees with church attendance ever since. There were times in stages of his life that his walk went with the flow of the world as most people do, but truly, he never lost sight of his core belief. He does not have any college degrees or doctorate degrees to cloud his spiritual discernment capabilities or in any way blur his laser focus on God's Word. He stands ultimately with the words of Jesus Christ.

