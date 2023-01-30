Author Lynn Eecat's book "Coco Shortypants's Guide to Snacks" is a lighthearted celebration of one pup's passion for finding, soliciting, and eating treats.

Recent release "Coco Shortypants's Guide to Snacks" from Page Publishing author Lynn Eecat is a charming tutorial written in the voice of a spunky Welsh Corgi who became an expert at extracting delicious (to her) snacks from any nearby human.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lynn Eecat (aka "Lynniecat"), a lifelong wildlife and animal lover presently residing in Colorado with her husband, Garan, and their large menagerie of four-legged family members, has completed her new book "Coco Shortypants's Guide to Snacks": a delightful read for dog lovers of all ages.

Meet Coco Shortypants: a silly Welsh Corgi dog who is an expert on finding snacks wherever she goes! In this book, Miss Shortypants gives valuable lessons in her class on snacks about how to find little tidbits of tastiness in unexpected places! How to train your human, hanging out with kitty cats, finding food on sidewalks and beaches.... these are some of the lessons that Miss Shortypants explains in her snack class.

Written from Coco Shortypants's perspective, the book also features real life pictures of Coco Shortypants, along with fun illustrations drawn by the author's nieces and other assorted family members.

We hope your family enjoys reading about Coco Shortypants's snack adventures as much as her family enjoyed making this book!

Happy Snacking!

Published by Page Publishing, Lynn Eecat's engrossing book is an entertaining choice for animal lovers of all ages.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Coco Shortypants's Guide to Snacks" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

