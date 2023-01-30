Your Money Can Work For You, You Just Need To Learn How To Manage It

Xulon Press presents training on debt-elimination and wealth.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Robert Augustine coaches readers through a practical financial plan in The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom: Life Changing, Retire On Your Own Terms ($13.49, paperback, 9781662869181; $5.99, e-book, 9781662869198).

Augustine uses his years of experience in the finance industry to teach individuals how to manage their finances in order to get out of debt, built their wealth, and make the financial system work for them, instead of the other way around. He encourages readers to leverage their interest savings in their favor and stop borrowing from their future selves and invest in retirement.

"It drives me crazy that people do not know basic financial matters and the banks are taking advantage of them," said Augustine.

Robert Augustine began financial services training with his stepfather, a national trainer, and speaker for United Services Planning Association. He later picked up financial training as a mortgage broker for Century 21, Coldwell Banker, and ERA Realtor mortgage and financial services. During his five years there, Augustine set up a credit counseling and get-out-of-debt program for home buyers. During his time as an insurance agent and retirement consultant, he found a niche again, helping people get out of debt. After spending over $50K to learn from financial, business, entrepreneurs, and internet experts, he set up a software program that takes clients from debt to over a million dollars for retirement.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Robert Augustine, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, robert@thedisciplelife.org

SOURCE Salem Author Services