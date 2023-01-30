Author Dennis Boyle's new book "Understanding Mail Fraud and Wire Fraud" guides readers through understanding the laws surrounding the crimes from a legal standpoint

Recent release "Understanding Mail Fraud and Wire Fraud: A Nonattorney's Guide" from Page Publishing author Dennis Boyle aims to explain the ins and outs of mail and wire fraud, and what distinguishes them from each other. Readers will go behind the sensational headlines of each crime to understand the laws surrounding them and how to recognize them in business dealings.

CAMP HILL, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dennis Boyle, an accomplished white-collar criminal defense attorney who practices across the United States and internationally, has completed his new book "Understanding Mail Fraud and Wire Fraud: A Nonattorney's Guide": an enlightening read that explores the differences between mail and wire fraud.

"Mail fraud and wire fraud are among the most common white-collar cases prosecuted by the US government," writes Boyle. "Barely a day goes by without a mail fraud or wire fraud case appearing in the newspaper or on television news. The headlines are sensational: 'Businessman Defrauds Clients of Millions of Dollars' or 'Local Church Members Defrauded of Millions,' but what exactly are mail fraud and wire fraud?

"This book examines these two related statutes to help laymen understand what these statutes are and, just as importantly, what they are not. It goes behind the headlines to examine the arcane language of the laws and uses hypothetical real-world examples to make the statutes understandable to everyone. It explains concepts like 'a scheme or artifice to defraud' or 'an intent to defraud' so that the reader can truly understand what the media is reporting.

"These two statutes also present traps for the unwary. Not every business deal that fails to work out is a fraud. Not every inaccurate statement made in a business setting is a 'fraud.' There are innocent mistakes. Understanding the difference between a crime and a bad idea is important to understand when the statutes should be applied and when they should not. Chapter after chapter, this book shines a light on these important distinctions."

Published by Page Publishing, Dennis Boyle's educational guide lays out the information needed for readers to understand the differences between both crimes and recognize the warning signs to look out for when it comes to business dealings that might be more dubious than one realizes.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Understanding Mail Fraud and Wire Fraud: A Nonattorney's Guide" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

