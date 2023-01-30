The 2022 Football Scoop Coaches Awards Presented by AstroTurf

The backbone of college football remains its coaches. AstroTurf is honored to announce the winners of the 2022 FootballScoop Coaches of the Year awards presented by AstroTurf. These awards are the only set of awards that recognize the most outstanding position coaches in college football.

With terms like "NIL," "transfer portal," and "conference realignment" continuing to capture headlines, the Georgia Bulldogs put an exclamation on back-to-back championships with a perfect 15-0 season.

This marked the first time in the playoff era that a team won back-to-back championships.

Still, the backbone of college football remains its coaches. And we are honored to announce the winners of the 2022 FootballScoop Coaches of the Year awards presented by AstroTurf. These awards are the only set of awards that recognize the most outstanding position coaches in college football.

The finalists for each award were selected from nominations by coaches, athletic directors, and athletic director personnel. The prior winners of the award then choose the winner from the list of finalists. If asked, most of the winners will tell you that this award means much more than others because it is chosen by their peers. Now in its 14th year, the FootballScoop Awards presented by AstroTurf has grown into a highly anticipated event within the football coaching profession. Awards are handed out to the winners at a reception during the American Football Coaches Association Convention each year.

Offensive Coordinator of the Year - Garrett Riley - TCU

Defensive Coordinator of the Year - Jesse Minter - University of Michigan

Special Teams Coordinator of the Year - Brian Mason - University of Notre Dame

Quarterbacks Coach of the Year - Kenny Dillingham - University of Oregon

Offensive Line Coach of the Year - Sherrone Moore - University of Michigan

Running backs Coach of the Year - Mike Hart - University of Michigan

Receivers Coach of the Year - JaMarcus Sheppard - University of Washington

Tight Ends Coach of the Year - Freddie Whittingham - University of Utah

Defensive Line Coach of the Year - Charlie Partridge - University of Pittsburgh

Linebackers Coach of the Year - Seth Wallace - University of Iowa

Defensive Backs Coach of the Year - Aaron Henry - University of Illinois

FCS Coordinator of the Year - Jimmy Rogers - South Dakota State University

Division II Coordinator of the Year - Pete Sterbick - Colorado School of Mines

Division III Coordinator of the Year - Shane Dierking - North Central University

NAIA Coordinator of the Year - Billy Kirch - Northwestern College

Football Operations Director of the Year - Shane Meyer - Tulane University

Winners for Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year and Personnel Director of the Year will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

FootballScoop and AstroTurf are excited to partner together to present these well-deserved awards each year. For more information about each individual award, please visit http://www.footballscoop.com

