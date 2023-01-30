Author Isabelle R. Sullivan's new book "The School: Life at Plum Meadow and Harper's Green" is a historical fiction novel that offers a mix of romance, drama, and luxury

Recent release "The School: Life at Plum Meadow and Harper's Green" from Page Publishing author Isabelle R. Sullivan is a mix of romance and drama. From horse accidents to beachside vacations, from crazed hypocrites to elegant balls and marriages, "The School" is the story of Gwen Marquise.

ATKINSON, N.C., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isabelle R. Sullivan, a fifteen year old teenager from North Carolina who spends most of her time reading, writing, listening to music, spending time with her friends and family, baking, shopping, and pretending to be a model, has completed her new book "The School: Life at Plum Meadow and Harper's Green": a gripping and potent tale set in the nineteenth-century. The story follows the life of a young girl named Gwen Marquise who is forced to move to England. She has lived a difficult life in America but once she moves, she will face much more difficult situations.

Isabelle writes, "Gwen had decided that she was to make up her mind about Ed and Alex. Alex was more educated and handsome, whereas Ed was as kind as a woman and was never sharp tempered. Alex wasn't sharp tempered, he was kind and polite. Ed had less manners and would somewhat overexaggerate, but he could be taught out of that. Gwen's head spun with this information so that she actually fell out of bed, only to be awoken by Violet, who woke up earliest to read before getting up. Gwen didn't eat her breakfast that morning, and she went out to get some fresh ocean air. While she was sitting on the sand, watching the waves roll, a shadow came over her and a fully bloomed rose fell into her lap. She looked up and saw Ed standing over her."

Published by Page Publishing, Isabelle R. Sullivan's enchanting tale shines light upon issues such as education, social status, and class, as well as romance and drama. It is a mix of the best of Jane Austen and the Brontë sisters. It tells the tale of a young girl who is forced to leave her home in Virginia and travel to England, where she is forced to live with her aunt and attend the prestigious school.

A beautiful girl with a tragic past, Gwen Marquise's life is the plot of many novels. At the school, she finally experiences the love and friendship she never thought she would get to know. She meets many fascinating characters throughout her journey and finds herself in the middle of many love triangles. Readers will discover who she chooses to settle down with, or if she never settles down after all.

