Author James Kemper's new book "Imagine There's No: A Novel" is an astounding tale set in a future where humanity is constantly plugged into a virtual world run by A.I.

Recent release "Imagine There's No: A Novel" from Page Publishing author James Kemper is a poignant and eye-opening science fiction set within a future where all of society's needs are met by a highly advanced A.I. program called Joogle. Elliott, a psychologist, is tasked with teaching a young teenager all about things that Joogle has eliminated from society, including the game of chess.

PEORIA, Ill., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Kemper, who double majored in philosophy and architecture in college and currently serves as a principal at the firm Demonica Kemper Architects, has completed his new book "Imagine There's No: A Novel": a profound story of a psychologist who is tasked with teaching a young girl with qualities that have been stamped out by a highly artificial intelligence software that provides all that people could ever desire through a virtual world society is constantly connected to.

"In the year 2093, all of the necessary and unnecessary, required and wanted by people is provided by an artificial intelligent platform called Joogle," writes Kemper. "Elliott Bourne, a very old and anxious psychologist, is one of only a few people who work. He provides mantra therapy for teenagers who are experiencing hormonal changes at the request of the platform he calls J. In lieu of therapy, he is instructed to teach Grace, a young, bratty fifteen-year-old girl, about what has nearly been erased in this new world--excellence and quality. She grew up in a world where everything was provided for her just like everyone else under the age of sixty. She wears lenses and earpieces that connect her to a virtual world twenty-four seven. Elliott is not pleased with the task he is asked to provide but reluctantly complies and introduces her to the game of chess, a long-forgotten game banned by J. Through their sessions, it is revealed that J has been teaching her in her dreams. Elliott confronts J and learns that he and his colleagues may be wrong about J's motive.

"The cheeky philosophical science fiction novel explores how the world got to a point where people were granted their greatest desires like the song by John Lennon--no religion, no boundaries, no money. With everything they ever wanted, their way of life becomes dumbed down in Elliott's mind. He holds onto the past and struggles in a world where winning is not necessary. His mind races and dances around the subjects of God, quality, right and wrong. He asks himself if J is the next form of evolution--fish, frog, monkey, man, machine. Grace shows him promise through her struggle transitioning into the real world, and J gives Elliott the choice of a virtual heaven."

Published by Page Publishing, James Kemper's captivating novel is a thought-provoking exploration of the consequences reliance on machines and virtual technology for one's needs can have, and the catastrophic effects that society could encounter. As Elliott faces his greatest challenge yet, will he choose to give into Joogle like the rest of humanity, or continue his fight to free the masses from their virtual enslavement? "Imagine There's No: A Novel" will keep readers in suspense and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.

