Author Ray Schwartz's new book "Seeking a Whole in One" is an interesting read that focuses on the similarities between the game of golf and the game of life

Recent release "Seeking a Whole in One" from Page Publishing author Ray Schwartz reflects on the situations found on the golf course and highlights how they often mirror those in everyday life.

MONROE, Conn., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ray Schwartz, a lifelong golfer, has completed his new book "Seeking a Whole in One": a fascinating read that leaves readers appreciating the game of golf and the game of life a little bit more.

Author Ray Schwartz writes, "Bobby Jones had it right. Playing golf is a lot like going through life. Yes, I know a lifespan is measured in decades and a round of golf is only four+ hours, but the similarities are definitely there. And they are numerous. The basic elements of everyday life are found on the golf course. You interact with people; you have to contend with the weather; you also have to deal with the unexpected. Within one single round of golf, you can experience the ups and downs—the joys, the humor, the frustration, and the determination that are found in everyday life."

Published by Page Publishing, Ray Schwartz's thought provoking reflections invites readers to discover the many ways of winning at golf and realize that they are the same as the ways of winning in life.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Seeking a Whole in One" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

